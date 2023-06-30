30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 23 Nolan Smith

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023 and rookie linebacker Nolan Smith lands at No. 23.

A high-motor player who has reminded some teammates of Brandon Graham, Smith will compete for snaps in a loaded pass rusher rotation.

Background

Position: Linebacker

Age: 22

Experience: Rookie

2023 cap hit: $2,785,416

2022 recap

During his final season in Athens, Smith tarted at linebacker in eight games, logging 18 total tackles and a team-high 16 QB hurries before going down with an injury against Florida.

2023 outlook

With the defensive line aging, Smith could have an immediate impact both as a pass-rusher and run defender.

Smith will ensure the Eagles don’t get gashed on the ground by the opposition’s rushing attack, and his 91.3 run defense grade since 2021 is first among EDGE rushers.

Big question: How can Eagles get the rookie on the field?

Smith won’t be a starter as a rookie, and the way the depth chart is currently constructed, he’d be the Eagles’ fourth edge rusher behind Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham.

It’ll be on Sean Desai to find the perfect role for the violent defender from Georgia, and 12-15 snaps a game certainly won’t be enough.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

