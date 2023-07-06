30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 17 Brandon Graham

With Eagles training camp now just 20 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023 and veteran defensive end Brandon Graham lands at No. 17 on the list.

Graham spurned other teams in free agency to re-sign with Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

Background

Position: Defensive End

Age: 35

Experience: 14th year veteran

2023 cap hit: $10,095,000

2022 recap

In 2022, Graham set a career-high with 11.0 sacks while producing 35 total tackles, 16 QB hits, 11 TFLs, 2 FFs, and 1 PD.

Graham combined with Haason Reddick (16.0), Javon Hargrave (11.0), and Josh Sweat (11.0) to make Philadelphia the only NFL team since 1982 to have four different players record 10.0+ sacks in the same season.

2023 Big question: Can Graham reach double-digit sacks again?

Graham is back on a one-year deal, turning down more money to stay with the Eagles.

Drafted out of Michigan, Graham has appeared in 178 career regular-season contests, the most ever by an Eagles defensive lineman.

Graham ranks 4th on the team’s all-time list, behind Brian Dawkins (183, 1996-2008) among the franchise’s all-time defensive players.

Graham has recorded the 4th-most sacks (70.0) in Eagles history, trailing only Reggie White (124.0, 1985-92), Trent Cole (85.5, 2005-14), and Clyde Simmons (76.0, 1986-93).

Graham has led the team with 41.0 sacks since 2017.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

