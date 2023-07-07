30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 19 Nate Davis

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We’re now into the teens and coming in at No. 19 is guard Nate Davis, a newcomer to the offensive line who excels with run blocking.

Background

Position: Right guard

Age: 26

Experience: 5th season

2023 cap hit: $6.926 million

2022 recap

USA Today Sports

For much of his career with the Tennessee Titans, Davis has been an effective run-blocking guard, helping to open up running lanes for All-Pro running back Derrick Henry with his mauler mentality. In 2022 though, it was his pass blocking that was more notable. Davis drastically improved in that area of his game, earning a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 66.8 in pass blocking. He allowed three sacks, down from five in 2021. He was considered one of the better free agent guards on the market and comes to the Bears on a three-year, $30 million deal to help shore up a leaky offensive line.

Advertisement

2023 outlook

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Davis has played right guard his entire career and that won’t change now that he’s with the Bears. He will be tasked with not only locking down the right side of the line, but also assisting with rookie right tackle Darnell Wright as he learns the ropes. Davis is a steady veteran presence who has 54 starts under his belt. That’s the second-most on the line behind center Cody Whitehair. His skillset should prove to be valuable to help cut down on the number of sacks allowed (58 in 2022) but having the experience to play next to a rookie will be invaluable.

Big question: How will Davis' arrival impact Teven Jenkins?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have a good idea of what they’re getting in Davis at right guard. But his arrival means a change in position for the player who used to occupy that spot, Teven Jenkins. The third-year pro is moving to left guard, with Whitehair officially taking over at center. On paper, all of these moves should yield a net positive for the offensive line. Jenkins was effective at right guard but the Bears aren’t downgrading with Davis. Instead, Jenkins’ move to the left side should be an upgrade over what Whitehair provided in 2022. But all of the parts still need to gel together.

Advertisement

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire