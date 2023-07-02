30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 24 Roschon Johnson

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Up next at No. 24 is rookie running back Roschon Johnson, who’s expected to be an impact contributor in Chicago’s newly revamped backfield.

Background

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Position: Running back

Age: 22

Experience: 1st season

2023 cap hit: $942,172

2022 recap

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Johnson stood in the enormous shadow of No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson at Texas, where Johnson would’ve been a starter at most any other program in the country. But even in a reserve role with the Longhorns, Robinson proved to be an effective running back in his senior year. Last season, Robinson had 93 carries for 554 yards — including 6.0 yards per carry — and five touchdowns. He added 14 catches for 128 yards and a score. Johnson was beloved as one of the leaders in the locker room. While he didn’t get to show it, Johnson has three-down back potential. But the added benefit of playing behind Robinson in college? Johnson has plenty of tread left on his tires coming to Chicago.

2023 outlook

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears got a steal in Johnson in the fourth round, and he should factor into the team’s rushing attack immediately as a rookie. With Chicago implementing a committee approach in the run game, Johnson will get his opportunities, even if he isn’t the lead back. He’ll have a chance to show his complete skillset that also includes catching passes out of the backfield and assisting in pass protection. Johnson is a tough competitor who’s hard to bring down, where he was a missed tackle machine. Even if Johnson only serves in a reserve role during his rookie season, many believe he can develop into the long-term answer at running back for the Bears.

Big question: Can Johnson emerge as the lead running back?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears running back situation is one worth monitoring this summer, where there are three guys vying for the lead back role. Khalil Herbert, coming off a season where he averaged a league-best 5.7 yards per carry in a reserve role, is the favorite to be the starter after David Montgomery’s departure. Chicago signed D’Onta Foreman, who rushed for 914 yards and thrived in nine games as RB1 after Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers, to also compete. But don’t count out Roschon Johnson, who is the most complete of the three. Johnson is an impressive runner, and he brings pass catching and blocking abilities that the others lack. That’s why some believe Johnson should contend for that lead back role, perhaps even as early as the start of the season.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

