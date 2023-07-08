30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 18 Teven Jenkins

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Next up at No. 18 is left guard Teven Jenkins, who’s making his second position switch in as many seasons.

Background

Position: Left guard

Age: 25

Experience: 3rd season

2023 cap hit: $2.28 million

2022 recap

What started as an ominous offseason for Jenkins quickly became a dream scenario. Jenkins making the switch to right guard this offseason was the best thing that happened to this offensive line in 2022. He was easily the most consistent offensive lineman — in his first year in a brand new position — and he played at a Pro Bowl level. Jenkins has been a dominant run blocker and showed improvement in pass protection. If anything, the biggest concern with Jenkins is his ability to stay healthy. After missing most of his rookie season due to a back injury, he suffered a neck injury that sidelined him in the final weeks of the season.

2023 outlook

Jenkins is making his second position move in as many seasons as the Bears made some shifts to the offensive line. With the addition of veteran Nate Davis in free agency, Jenkins moves from right guard to left guard, kicking Cody Whitehair inside to center. Jenkins thrived immediately in his move inside to guard last year, and the expectation is he’ll do that in his new role. Jenkins should help shore up the left side of the offensive line alongside second-year tackle Braxton Jones. It should be an easy transition for Jenkins, who has an entire offseason to get used to his new role rather than a few weeks like last summer.

Big question: Can Jenkins stay healthy for an entire season?

Jenkins was the Bears’ best offensive lineman last season, and he’ll play a key role in the success of the unit in 2023. But there are questions about Jenkins’ health. He’s yet to play an entire season. Jenkins’ rookie season got off to a rough start after he needed back surgery in training camp, which sidelined him for most of the 2021 season. While Jenkins played in 13 games last season, his impressive season was marred by injuries, including a scary neck injury suffered against the Eagles. Jenkins played in just one of the team’s final three games last year.

