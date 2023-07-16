30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 10 DeMarcus Walker

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

We’ve reach the top 10, which kicks off with defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who was brought in to help shore up Chicago’s struggling pass rush.

Background

Position: Defensive end

Age: 28

Experience: 7th season

2023 cap hit: $6.41 million

2022 recap

Walker had a career year with the Titans in 2022, where he notched 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures and 16 QB hits. He also earned a 72.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. For what it’s worth, Walker had more sacks than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined. Also, his 16 QB hits were just four shy of Chicago’s team total of 20. Tennessee struggled with injuries last season, but Walker played in all 17 games. He played a key role when Titans Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry went down with injuries, and it sounded like Tennessee was interested in bringing Walker back.

2023 outlook

The Bears signed Walker to a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason to help shore up what was the league’s worst pass rush. Where things stand, Walker is the top option off the edge for Chicago (but that could change if they add a veteran this summer). Walker has versatility having played up and down the defensive line throughout his career. Chicago can utilize Walker at multiple positions this season, but there’s no denying the need for a productive edge rusher. They had just 20 sacks last season, which put a ton of pressure on the secondary. Walker was brought in to help with that.

Big question: Was Walker's breakout season a sign of things to come or have we already seen the best?

Walker was the Bears’ biggest offseason acquisition at edge rusher coming off his career year with the Titans, and there’s no doubt Chicago values his potential contributions after signing him to a big deal. His versatility along the defensive line is a huge plus, where he’ll also provide support as a run defender. But he doesn’t appear to be that star pass rusher the Bears need to jump start what was the league’s worst pass rush from a season ago. While Walker is coming off a career year with Tennessee, he is 28 years old and playing for his fourth team. The biggest question is whether last season was a sign of things to come or if we’ve already seen his best.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

