30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 17 Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

At No. 17 is cornerback Kyler Gordon, who overcame early struggles to finish his rookie season on a high note.

Background

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Cornerback

Age: 23

Experience: 2nd season

2023 cap hit: $1.973 million

2022 recap

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Gordon was the Bears’ first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft and was instantly thrust into a starting spot in a secondary that was dreadful the year prior. The rookie learned the hard way how challenging covering NFL wide receivers can be, though. Gordon was constantly picked on to start the year, most notably in Week 2 when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had him in a blender.

But Gordon settled in as the year went in and after missing a couple games with a concussion, finished the season strong. Gordon totaled 71 tackles (two for a loss), with three interceptions, six passes defensed, and a forced fumble. Two of those interceptions came in his final three games against Pro Bowl quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen. His run defense was also superb throughout the season, consistently crashing down on the line of scrimmage to make key tackles.

2023 outlook

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Gordon enters his second season looking to pick up where his first season ended but this time he’ll have more of a set position. Gordon shuffled between outside and nickel corner during his rookie year depending on the coverage and now the expectation will be to keep him at the latter when camp begins. Fortunately, he’ll have familiarity to fall back on as the Bears are projected to maintain four of the five same starters in the secondary from last season. Playing at a consistent position next to the same players as last year while having a better understanding of the defensive schemes should benefit Gordon greatly.

Big question: Can Gordon flourish at the nickel corner position?

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had Gordon trying to do it all his rookie year, playing inside and outside at cornerback while also having a role on special teams. It’s a lot for a young player to digest but Gordon seems more confident and calm with what he’ll be asked to do in 2023. Chances are those asks will center around the nickel corner slot, but will that be the best spot for him in the long term? Two of Gordon’s three interceptions came when he was playing nickel corner, but his coverage skills appeared to be better when he was playing the boundary.

At the same time, his blitzing ability can be utilized better at the nickel position and it would keep opposing offenses on their toes. With rookie Tyrique Stevenson projecting better as an outside cornerback, it makes sense to keep Gordon on the inside.

