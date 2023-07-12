30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 14 Eddie Jackson

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Coming in at No. 14 is safety Eddie Jackson, who’s looking to recapture his early 2022 magic while coming off a serious injury.

Background

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Position: Safety

Age: 29

Experience: 7th season

2023 cap hit: $17.09 million

2022 recap

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jackson had a bounce back year in 2022, where he established himself as a defensive leader following the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. After not notching an interception in the previous two seasons, Jackson led the Bears with four picks. Jackson added 80 total tackles, including one for a loss, six pass breakups and led the team with two forced fumbles. He thrived in Matt Eberflus’ defense, looking like the player from his first couple of seasons in the NFL. Unfortunately, Jackson suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury that cut his season short. The good news was he didn’t need surgery.

2023 outlook

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are getting back a key leader and cornerstone on defense in Jackson, who’s returning from a serious foot injury that sidelined him for the final five games of 2022. A fully healthy Jackson should be a force for Chicago’s secondary, as evidenced by his performance last season. Jackson returned to his playmaking ways last year, leading the team in interceptions, and they’ll be looking for more of the same in 2023. Jackson has another year to perfect his chemistry with Jaquan Brisker in a secondary that improved this offseason.

Big question: Can Jackson recapture his early 2022 magic?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Before Jackson’s season was cut short in 2022, he resembled the player who established himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL in his first couple of seasons. With the addition of Jaquan Brisker, Jackson was able to return to free safety and be that playmaker. But Jackson is coming off a serious Lisfranc injury suffered last November. Jackson has worked his way back from a serious injury before, after breaking his leg at Alabama and dropping into the Bears’ laps in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Matt Eberflus praised Jackson for having “worked his tail off” to return to the practice field during minicamp last month, and he’ll be full-go for training camp. Jackson’s health is one of the most important storylines to monitor this season, as he’s an anchor and leader in that secondary.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

