30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 20 Khalil Herbert

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

No. 20 on the list is running back Khalil Herbert, who is stepping into the lead back role this season.

Background

Position: Running back

Age: 25

Experience: 3rd season

2023 cap hit: $972,677

2022 recap

Herbert played a big role in the success of Chicago’s top-ranked rushing attack. He saw an expanded role in his second season as part of a 1-2 punch with David Montgomery. In fact, Herbert was one of the most effective running backs in the league. He led all running backs in yards per attempt (5.7), and he showed his playmaking ability once he hits the open field. Herbert was sidelined for four games after suffering a hip injury in Week 10, but he returned in time to wrap up what was an impressive year for the second-year pro. While Herbert showed flashes as a runner, he still has room to improve, including as a blocker and pass catcher.

2023 outlook

Herbert helped contribute in the NFL’s best rushing offense last season, and he’ll be counted on to do the same in 2023. Herbert should find himself thrust into an even bigger role this season following the departure of David Montgomery, now with the Lions. Herbert was the perfect fit for Luke Getsy’s outside zone scheme, where he led all qualifying running backs with 5.7 yards per carry. That kind of production should’ve demanded a bigger role, even if Montgomery had returned. Now, Herbert will likely serve as the lead running back in Chicago’s committee approach. But he will have to hold off a couple of new additions who would thrive in the role, as well.

Big question: Can Herbert hold off D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson for lead reps?

Herbert is expected to be the lead back in Chicago’s stable of running backs this season, stepping in for the departed Montgomery. But he’ll face some stiff competition from newcomers D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson, who are talented in their own right. But Herbert has more than earned first crack at the lead role after an impressive sophomore season in limited reps as the backup. Herbert was effective in Luke Getsy’s offense, averaging a league-high 5.7 yards per carry. If Herbert can build on that performance — as well as improve in pass blocking and catching passes out of the backfield — he should have the starting job locked down before the end of training camp.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

