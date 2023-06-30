30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 26 Jack Sanborn

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Coming in at No. 26 is linebacker Jack Sanborn, who’s primed to serve a key role in the team’s revamped linebacker room.

Background

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position: Linebacker

Age: 22

Experience: 2nd season

2023 cap hit: $872,500

2022 recap

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sanborn was Poles’ prized undrafted rookie, who made an immediate impact in his first live action with two takeaways in a preseason game against the Chiefs. Sanborn earned himself a roster spot, but he had to wait a little bit before getting his chance to shine. Following the Roquan Smith trade in November, Sanborn saw himself thrust into the MIKE linebacker role, where he thrived. In his first start against the Dolphins, Sanborn had seven solo tackles. The following week, he recorded 12 total tackles and two sacks against the Lions. Sanborn showcased his elite instincts and solid tackling that brought consistency to the front seven. He had 48 solo tackles in six starts and was on pace to lead the league (had he started all 17 games). Sanborn also earned a nod on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team. Unfortunately, Sanborn’s impressive rookie campaign was cut short by injury.

2023 outlook

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe there was a time this offseason when Sanborn was the top linebacker on the roster. But with the free-agent additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, Sanborn has been relegated to the SAM linebacker role, which means less time on the field. Still, Sanborn seems primed to serve a role for the Bears this season, both on defense and special teams. While Sanborn only started six games in his rookie season, it certainly looks like Poles found an impact contributor in Sanborn. That’s not to say Sanborn doesn’t have room for improvement — he’s far from a finished product — but it’s easy to see his potential in this defense. Sanborn might not become a star linebacker, but he has all of the tools to be a very good, consistent linebacker for this team. He’s also important depth at the position, where he previously showed he can be an impact starter as a rookie.

Big question: Can Sanborn hold off rookie Noah Sewell for the SAM spot?

The Bears got a steal in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft with linebacker Noah Sewell, who could challenge Sanborn for the starting SAM linebacker job. Sanborn was sidelined during the offseason program as he rehabs from his season-ending ankle injury last year. With Sanborn out, Sewell saw time at SAM in his place. While Matt Eberflus said Sanborn is currently the starter, we know things can change in training camp and preseason. If Sewell has a strong summer, can he unseat Sanborn?

