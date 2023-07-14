30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 12 Trevis Gipson

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

At No. 12 is defensive end Trevis Gipson, who will be playing for his future in Chicago this season.

Background

Position: Defensive end

Age: 26

Experience: 4th season

2023 cap hit: $2.82 million

2022 recap

Following a breakout year, the Bears expected big things from Gipson in 2022. Unfortunately, he fell short of those expectations as part of the NFL’s worst pass rush, which totaled just 20 sacks. Things got off to an encouraging start when he recorded two sacks against the Packers in Week 2. But his next sack wouldn’t come until Week 17 against the Lions. Gipson’s season stat line was underwhelming: 31 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three pass breakups. In defense of Gipson, he saw the field for less than 50% of defensive snaps in all but one game before Robert Quinn was traded. Also following the trade of Quinn, Gipson faced double teams as Chicago’s top edge rusher option. But Gipson needs to step up his play next season.

2023 outlook

Gipson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’ll be looking to prove he’s worthy of a second contract. While Gipson is expected to start off the edge, he’ll have to hold off fellow former fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson and Rasheem Green this summer. Defensive end remains the team’s biggest need ahead of training camp after they failed to land a big-name edge rusher. Their biggest offseason addition was DeMarcus Walker, who takes over the mantle as the top edge rusher. If Walker can prove to be impactful, Gipson should benefit from one-on-one matchups. Gipson has plenty on the line heading into 2023, where he’ll need to return to his 2021 form in hopes of landing a contract extension.

Big question: Can Trevis Gipson be an impact edge defender worthy of a second contract?

Gipson is effectively playing for his future in Chicago this season. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal, and he’ll need to prove he can be an impactful edge defender worthy of a second contract, especially as defensive end figures to be a focal point next offseason. That starts with winning the starting edge spot opposite Walker this summer, where he’ll face competition from Robinson and Green. Gipson isn’t going to be a star defensive end, but he’s someone who can be effective when benefitting from an impactful running mate, ala his seven-sack season in 2021. We’ll see if Gipson gives the Bears a reason to bring him back.

