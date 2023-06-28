30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 28 Robert Tonyan

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

At No. 28 is tight end Robert Tonyan, who gives the Bears the reliable No. 2 option they lacked last season.

Background

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Position: Tight end

Age: 29

Experience: 6th season

2023 cap hit: $2.65 million

2022 recap

Tonyan was coming off a career year (11 touchdowns and 586 receiving yards) before suffering a torn ACL eight games into the 2021 season with the Packers. While his 2021 season was cut short, Tonyan rebounded in 2022 with a career-high 53 receptions to go along with 470 yards and two touchdowns. Tonyan appeared in all 17 games, including three starts. Tonyan was atop the depth chart at tight end, alongside Marcedes Lewis, where he was a key part to a Packers passing game that lacked a star after trading Davante Adams.

2023 outlook

Chicago upgraded in a huge way with Tonyan, who gives the team a reliable No. 2 option. Tonyan will be the No. 2 receiving tight end they lacked in 2022, and it certainly helps that he has experience playing in the offense Luke Getsy runs in Chicago. Tonyan has proven to be a solid red zone target during his five seasons with the Packers, and he should give Justin Fields another receiving threat in the passing game. As someone who’s played in Getsy’s scheme, Tonyan understands the importance of tight ends in this offense, and there will be opportunities for Getsy to utilize both Kmet and Tonyan on the field at the same time.

Big question: How involved will Tonyan be on offense?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question that Cole Kmet, coming off a career year, will be the Bears’ starting tight end heading into the 2023 season. Kmet played 93 percent of offensive snaps last season, and it should be more of the same in 2023. But the addition of Tonyan gives Chicago more options in the red zone, as well as the opportunity to utilize two tight end sets. But just how often can we expect to see Tonyan on the field? The Bears have a ton of weapons in the passing game and only one ball to go around. While Kmet will see the field more, Tonyan should have plenty of scoring opportunities, especially in the red zone where he’s been at his best.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

