30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 8 T.J. Edwards

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Next up at No. 8 is linebacker T.J. Edwards, who should play a key role in overhauling one of the league’s worst defenses from a season ago.

Background

Position: Linebacker

Age: 26

Experience: 5th season

2023 cap hit: $5 million

2022 recap

Edwards was an important part of the Eagles’ top-five defense last season. Edwards, who went from undrafted free agent to starter in four seasons, served as a key defensive leader at middle linebacker for Philadelphia. Last season, Edwards totaled 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven pass breakups. He led the Eagles in tackles and also received some All-Pro votes for his impressive season. Edwards thrived against the run and also proved to be effective in coverage. He was one of the top-graded linebackers last season, earning a 84.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

2023 outlook

The Bears got a steal in Lake Villa native Edwards, who signed a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed. He’s part of a new-look linebacker group that also includes veteran Tremaine Edmunds. Edwards will serve as the WILL linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense, where he’ll be key in overhauling a run defense that allowed 153.7 yards per game in 2022. While there are still concerns along the defensive line, Edwards’ presence should significantly improve a Bears defense that was among the worst in the league last season.

Big question: How much of an impact will Edwards have on defense?

The answer should be “significant.” Chicago overhauled the linebacker group in a big way after trading Roquan Smith last November, and it’s become arguably the biggest strength on the roster. The Bears had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season, and the addition of Edwards, along with Edmunds, should pay dividends immediately — even with questions along the defensive line. Edwards is an elite run defender, and he took a step forward in coverage last season with Philadelphia. Edwards should play a key role in overhauling one of the league’s worst defenses from a season ago.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

