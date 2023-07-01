30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 25 Zacch Pickens

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Up next is defensive tackle Zacch Pickens at No. 25, who was drafted to fix the holes on the defensive line.

Background

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 23

Experience: 1st season

2023 cap hit: $1,047,961

2022 recap

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens wrapped his collegiate career up with a productive senior season at South Carolina before entering the NFL Draft. The Gamecocks standout totaled 42 tackles (four for a loss), with 2.5 sacks and three passes defended. Pickens showed quick burst off the line with an innate ability to get after the passer and really flew onto the Bears’ radar when he was coached by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in the Senior Bowl. Pickens was pegged as a Day 2 target in the draft and that was right on the money as the Bears selected him with the first pick in the third round.

Advertisement

2023 outlook

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Pickens joins a Bears team that needs all the help it can get at the interior defensive line, but he’s going to have to earn his playing time. He’ll play the three-technique in Alan Williams’ defense and will likely start the year behind veteran Justin Jones. Pickens also needs to put on weight to handle the size and strength of NFL offensive linemen as he’s considered by many to be slightly undersized. Nevertheless, Pickens should crack the interior defensive line rotation to begin the season and could become an impact player as the year rolls on.

Big question: Will Pickens supplant Jones as a starter?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears have an interesting dynamic at the defensive tackle position with a pair of veterans as starters (Jones and Andrew Billings, with a pair of rookies waiting in the wings (Pickens and Gervon Dexter Sr.). Jones was the brightest spot on a putrid defensive line, which isn’t saying a whole lot. Still, he led the defensive line in sacks (three) and the whole team in tackles for loss (12). Will another season like that keep Pickens at bay though? Head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t shy about playing rookies and won’t hesitate to give Pickens more playing time if he shows he deserves it. We’ll see how long Jones lasts as the starter.

Advertisement

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire