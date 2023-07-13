30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 13 Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

At No. 13 is wide receiver Chase Claypool, a player who could make or break the Bears’ passing offense in 2023.

Background

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 25

Experience: 4th season

2023 cap hit: $2.993 million

2022 recap

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Justin Fields #1 and Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears talk on the field against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The 2022 season was, in a word, tumultuous for Claypool. The receiver entered the year as the clear WR2 in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, but soon saw his targets diminish in favor of rookie George Pickens. There were also rumblings about Claypool’s discontent in the Steeler’s offense and he wound up getting dealt to the Bears at the trade deadline in exchange for their own second-round pick (which turned out to be No. 32 overall). Claypool never took off with the Bears during the latter half of the season, finishing with just 14 receptions for 140 yards. Between both the Bears and Steelers, Claypool totaled 46 receptions for 451 yards and one touchdown, all career lows.

2023 outlook

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2022 season was difficult for Claypool. Getting traded midseason is jarring for any player, let alone a young receiver needing to learn a new offense on the fly. But it seems as the 2023 offseason has been a smoother ride. The 25-year old receiver earned praise from both quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus during minicamp for the way he’s handled himself and for how he’s looked in practice. Though some within the Bears front office may have conflicting feelings about Claypool, the overall consensus is he’s in a good place heading into training camp and should play a major factor in the passing offense with D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney. He’ll need a good season too as he’s slated to become a free agent in 2024 and will want to cash in.

Big question: Which Chase Claypool will emerge in 2023?

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There may not be a bigger question mark on the Bears than Claypool, who has reached impressive heights while also falling to frustrating lows in his young career. What kind of player are the Bears going to get in 2023? Will Claypool resemble the 2020/2021 version of himself where he tallied over 850 yards and consistently moved the chains? Or will he be a nonfactor and struggle in the offense like he did in 2022?

The Bears know what they have in Moore and Mooney. Claypool is somewhat of an unknown, despite entering his fourth season and having arguably the best physical traits of any receiver on the team. The offense will improve with Moore in the fold and Mooney at full health. But Claypool will be the player who determines just how far the passing offense can go.

