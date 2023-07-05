30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 21 Gervon Dexter

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

No. 21 on the list is rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who the Bears hope is the future on the interior of the defensive line.

Background

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 21

Experience: 1st season

2023 cap hit: $1.22 million

2022 recap

Dexter spent three years at the University of Florida, his final one arguably his best. He totaled 55 tackles (four for a loss), with two sacks, an interception, and a pass breakup. It was Dexter’s second season in a row with more than 50 tackles, a rarity for defensive tackles. He gave fits to offensive linemen and was triple teamed on multiple occasions. Dexter was arguably the best defensive tackle in the SEC not named Jalen Carter and it earned him a selection on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

2023 outlook

Chicago Bears defensive lineman German Dexter Sr. smiles as he speaks at a news conference during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH109

General manager Ryan Poles sent a clear message with his first couple picks of the draft: Improve in the trenches. They addressed that on offense with tackle Darnell Wright in the first round and followed it up on defense with Dexter. Unlike Wright, though, Dexter will have to compete with veterans such as Andrew Billings for playing time and may not see many reps right out of the gate. But at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, he’s a force to be reckoned with and is going to be a part of the interior defensive line rotation. The 21-year old should play himself into a larger role as the season wears on. Dexter has already garnered praise from coaches and media who were in attendance at mini camp and could make a strong first impression when camp begins.

Big question: How will Dexter look playing in a different scheme?

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Gervon Dexter #98 of the Chicago Bears looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498748992

When the pads come on, Dexter will be playing in a different scheme than he was during his time at Florida. In college, Dexter was asked to react to what the opposing guard was doing and didn’t attack upfield as much. With the Bears, he will be tasked with playing more vertically and to attack the linemen. It should cater to his strengths and Dexter is excited about the change. “It’s what I do best,” he said to Bears media after he was drafted. Will he be able to adjust accordingly or will there be some growing pains with how he plays? Dexter’s answer suggests the former but we won’t find out until the games begin.

Advertisement

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire