30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 7 Cole Kmet

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Up next at No. 7 is tight end Cole Kmet, who elevated his game in 2022 and could become a top player at his position this year.

Background

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position: Tight end

Age: 24

Experience: 4th season

2023 cap hit: $3.76 million

2022 recap

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Outside of Justin Fields, there wasn’t a player that took a bigger step in 2022 than Kmet. After two years of uneven play, Kmet blossomed into a complete tight end that resulted in him becoming the team’s best pass catcher last year. The former Notre Dame standout had 50 receptions on 69 targets for 544 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which led the team. Though his receptions and yards were down from 2021, Kmet showed progress in his route running and consistency. He made plays all over the field, including some spectacular sideline grabs and was far and away Fields’ most reliable target in an offense with an uninspiring receiving corps.

2023 outlook

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Much of the talk this offseason has surrounded the Bears’ upgraded wide receiving corps, headlined by the acquisition of D.J. Moore. But Kmet remains a focal point of the offense and has improved in every season as a pro while playing in every single game. Now entering Year 4 as a dangerous red zone threat with a refined route-running ability, Kmet has the opportunity to take an even bigger leap and become one of the top tight ends in the league. He’s unlikely to reach the heights of a player like Travis Kelce, but given his receiving skills and run-blocking prowess, his ceiling could be George Kittle.

Big question: Will the Bears extend Kmet this season?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kmet is one of a handful of players who is eligible for a contract extension, along with Darnell Mooney, Jaylon Johnson, and Trevis Gipson. But while all of those players have various question marks over their heads, Kmet feels like the top candidate to extend. He’s somewhat of a rare commodity, having played three full seasons at tight end, yet just turned 24 years old in the offseason. For context, Kelce and Kittle began their respective careers at that same age before breaking out in their mid-to-late twenties. Kmet is still developing and his best football is yet to come. The Bears would be foolish to let him leave and blossom with another franchise. Fans don’t want to relive something like that again after seeing Greg Olsen become a star with the Carolina Panthers.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire