30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 29 Khari Blasingame

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

At No. 29 is fullback Khari Blasingame, who will once again be counted on to help lead the way for the Bears’ rushing attack.

Background

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Position: Fullback

Age: 27

Experience: 5th season

2023 cap hit: $2 million

2022 recap

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khari Blasingame (35) spikes the ball after a running back Khalil Herbert (24) rushing touchdown in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in half a decade, the Bears rostered a true fullback when they brought in Blasingame as a free agent last offseason. After three years with the Tennessee Titans where he created lanes for running back Derrick Henry reach new heights, Blasingame was tasked with fortifying the Bears’ rushing attack and he delivered.

Blasingame had an immediate impact during the first few weeks of the season. He helped spring long runs against the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans as a lead blocker and was a key component for the team’s dynamic rushing success all season long. His contributions extended off the field as well, with Blasingame becoming a key team leader as the season progressed. Though he didn’t record a statistic, Blasingame (literally) helped lead the way towards a record-setting season for the Bears’ rushing offense.

2023 outlook

The Bears may have brought in new running backs for the 2023 season but the expectation remains that Blasingame will be the one paving the way. The team signed him to a two-year extension in March and he should see plenty of action in Year 2 with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Though the Bears will hopefully be more reliant on the passing game with upgraded weapons for quarterback Justin Fields, the rushing attack will still be vital to the offense’s success. The difference is Blasingame will be blocking for new backs this year with the additions of D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson, who join Khalil Herbert as the primary ball carriers.

Big question: Will Blasingame play more snaps in 2023?

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 18: Khari Blasingame #35 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There’s no question the Bears were a better offense when Blasingame was on the field in 2022. But for the vast majority of the plays, he was on the sideline. Blasingame played more than 15 snaps just once last season and saw most of his playing time come on special teams. Can he find a way to get on the field more often? There’s only so much a lead blocker can do but Blasingame is an exceptional athlete. He’s shown the ability to catch balls out of the backfield and could be a surprise weapon in specific packages. He’s not someone like Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers who plays about 50% of his team’s snaps, but don’t sleep on Blasingame’s abilities.

