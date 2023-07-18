30 Most Important Bears of 2023: No. 9 Justin Jones

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears for the 2023 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season, look ahead to 2023 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At No. 9 is defensive tackle Justin Jones, who will still be counted on as a leader of the defense despite having added competition.

Background

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball and is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 26

Experience: 6th season

2023 cap hit: $7.4 million

2022 recap

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 13: Justin Jones #93 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a missed field goal by Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jones was general manager Ryan Poles’ consolation prize after the team agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, but failed his physical. Jones came to the Bears after four years with the Los Angeles Chargers and became the Bears’ most consistent interior defensive linemen. Lining up at the three-technique position, Jones played in all 17 games and totaled 52 tackles (12 for a loss), and three sacks. All of which matched or set career highs. With his production also came leadership experience, which was rewarded midseason when the team voted him as a captain following the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. The Bears’ defensive line was nothing to write home about, but Jones stood out from the group.

2023 outlook

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Justin Jones #93 of the Chicago Bears stretches during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498748909

After last year’s unit failed to produce in both run and pass defense, Poles overhauled the interior defensive linemen. The Bears signed Andrew Billings in free agency and selected Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones is the lone holdover from 2022 who played meaningful snaps. He will now be tasked with ushering the new players into head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense and will once again be looked to as a leader. With the addition of Billings, as well as defensive end DeMarcus Walker, the expectation is Jones will have more opportunities than he did at the end of last season. After he’s done contributing off the field with his sentiments about the Packers fanbase, Jones will need to produce on the field in order to keep the rookies at bay behind him.

Big question: How will the rookies impact Jones' role?

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones, left, talks with defensive lineman Andrew Brown, center, and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH107

One of the more under-the-radar storylines entering camp will be the combination of interior linemen that share the field together. Jones will enter the year as the starter at three-technique and could be sharing the field with either Billings or Dexter. Pickens likely slots in behind Jones, but could the Bears move one of them over to one-technique and keep both players on the field at the same time? Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams will tinker with various combinations as camp wears on to determine which players provide the best production.

Advertisement

This defense’s success is predicated on having a disruptive three-technique and Jones, for the time being, is that player. No matter who he lines up with, he’ll be counted on for both production and leadership on a young defense.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire