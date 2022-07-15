30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 12 Justin Jones

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Next up at No. 12 is defensive tackle Justin Jones, who the Bears are banking on being a disruptive 3-technique in this defense.

Background

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 25

Experience: 5th season

2022 cap hit: $4.6 million

2021 recap

Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he stepped into a starting role and made an impact on defense. Last year, Jones logged career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5). He added five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup in 11 games. He missed five games with a calf injury sustained in the season opener and again later in the season, when he didn’t play in Week 16.

The Chargers defense struggled mightily in 2021, including allowing 27.0 points per game and 138.9 rush YPG, both bottom three in the league. Which led to some big changes this offseason, including trading for former Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack. But Jones was one of the lone bright spots on that struggling defense, where he was their best run defender over the last three seasons.

2022 outlook

Fresh off the heels of Larry Ogunjobi’s failed physical, the Bears signed Jones to a two-year deal worth $12 million this offseason. Jones comes to Chicago after a career year with the Chargers, where he has a chance to carve out a nice role for himself. Eberflus was the one who ultimately convinced Jones to join the Bears, and given the importance of the 3-technique, it’s no wonder why he fought to bring Jones in. While Jones played in a 3-4 defense in Los Angeles, he often lined up at the 3-tech position, which is why the transition hasn’t been hard with the Bears.

Jones is the only roster lock along the defensive interior heading into training camp, and he’s going to be a vital part of this defense. The 3-tech is one of the most important positions in Eberflus’ defense, where he’ll be expected to penetrate the line and wreak havoc in the backfield. Luckily for Jones, he was the Chargers’ top run defender over the last few years, an area that Chicago certainly needs to improve on. Jones is the anchor of the defensive line, and they’re counting on him to be that disruptor along the interior.

Big question: Can Jones be a disruptive 3-technique in this defense?

There’s no ignoring the fact that the Bears had to settle for Jones at the 3-technique position after their original signing Ogunjobi failed his physical. With that said, Chicago looks to have gotten a nice consolation prize in Jones, who will occupy the most important position along the defensive line in Eberflus’ defense.

Jones is coming off a career year with the Chargers, and he’s still a young player looking to break out. While Eberflus will employ a rotation along the defensive line to keep legs fresh, the Bears are banking on Jones to be a disruptive 3-tech along the defensive interior. It’s different than what he was asked to do with the Chargers, but he has the potential to carve out a nice role for himself. If Jones can’t become the disruptive 3-tech that this defense needs, look for defensive tackle to be a top need in 2023.

