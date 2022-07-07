30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 20 Velus Jones Jr.

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Next up at No. 20 is wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who has the potential to become an immediate playmaker as a rookie for the Bears.

Background

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 25

Experience: 1st season

2022 cap hit: $982,896

2021 recap

Jones saved his best for last with the Tennessee Volunteers with the best season of his college career in 2021, where he was among the nation’s most improved players. Jones emerged as a dynamic playmaker for the Vols on offense and continued his success on special teams returning punts and kickoffs. He became one of the nation’s best run-after-the-catch receivers, where his 4.31 speed was on display.

Last season, Jones appeared in 13 games, including nine starts, where he hauled in 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. As a return specialist, Jones returned 23 kickoffs for 628 yards (27.3 YPR) and one touchdown, as well as 18 punts for 272 yards (15.1 YPR). Jones was the only player in the nation with over 800-plus receiving yards, 600-plus kickoff return yards and 200-plus punt return yards. And it certainly left an impression on the Bears.

2022 outlook

The Bears have been the subject of criticism about their wide receivers room this offseason, and the addition of Jones has the potential to be a long-term solution to those concerns. Chicago selected Jones in the third round of the NFL draft, where they raved about his potential to flourish as a playmaker at the pro level. Jones’ speed, playmaking ability and character resonated with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who made Jones the lone wide receiver drafted by the Bears.

Given Chicago has a relatively unproven receiving corp, Jones has the chance to become an immediate contributor as a rookie — be it on offense and/or special teams. The team hasn’t wasted time playing him at multiple receiver positions, where the goal is to find opportunities for Jones to get the ball in his hands and make plays. There’s Jones’ added value on special teams, where he should be considered a favorite for punt returner.

Jones has already impressed this offseason, which had Mooney singing his praises as a potential playmaker in this offense. But there’s also required patience when it comes to rookies, who need some time to acclimate to the NFL. Still, it definitely sounds like Jones is expected to be a big part of this Bears team in 2022.

Big question: Can Jones be a playmaker as a rookie?

Outside of Darnell Mooney, there aren’t any proven commodities at the wide receiver position for Chicago. Which is why the Bears are banking on their new additions to help quarterback Justin Fields. Byron Pringle has experience at the NFL level as someone who climbed his way up the depth chart in Kansas City. There’s no doubt that Jones is going to be part of this offense. But the question is whether or not he can become an immediate playmaker as a rookie in an underwhelming and unproven receiving corp.

Mooney is the top guy following the departure of Allen Robinson in free agency, which means he’s going to be the subject of double teams. That’ll open up guys like Pringle and Jones, who will have no shortage of opportunities to make plays for Fields. While Jones is on the older side for a rookie — which he contends has its benefits — it’s also difficult to expect immediate success from a third-round rookie. That’s not to say Jones won’t develop into a playmaker for the Bears. But there’s pressure on him to do so as a rookie.

