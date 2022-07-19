30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 8 Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Next up at No. 8 is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who will be looking to take the next step toward becoming an elite cornerback in the NFL.

Background

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Position: Cornerback

Age: 23

Experience: 3rd season

2022 cap hit: $1.76 million

2021 recap

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Following the release of Kyle Fuller, Johnson stepped into the starting cornerback role in his second season. There wasn’t much to love about the secondary, but Johnson was certainly the bright spot. As the Bears’ new CB1, he found himself going against some of the best wide receivers in the league, and he certainly held his own. In fact, opposing teams tried their hardest to throw away from Johnson, taking advantage of the likes of Kindle Vildor and avoiding challenging the young up-and-coming Johnson.

Johnson was targeted 72 times and allowed 43 receptions for 564 yards and allowed a passer rating of 101.9. He finished the season with 46 total tackles, 9 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and his first-career interception. While Johnson hasn’t been mentioned among the league’s top lockdown cornerbacks, his sophomore performance showed he has the potential to get there. Look no further than when he was shadowing former Packers wideout Davante Adams and doing a good job defending him before Green Bay moved Adams to the slot.

2022 outlook

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

As the Bears transition to a new defense, Johnson is someone who should benefit from Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ new scheme, which will ask him to be physical and play press. Chicago also bolstered their secondary this offseason, starting with the addition of top rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon. Like Johnson, Gordon is expected to start immediately as a rookie on the outside. Sure, teams will likely avoid Johnson as often as possible. But Gordon promises to be a significant upgrade over the likes of Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns, which should be beneficial to everyone. The Bears also improved the slot cornerback position, where newcomer Tavon Young and Thomas Graham Jr. will compete for the starting role.

Story continues

Eberflus’ new defensive scheme promises to be simpler and more straightforward, which will allow his players to just play the game. One of the key areas in an Eberflus defense is forcing turnovers, something Johnson has struggled with in his first two seasons. He has just one interception and one forced fumble in that span. That’ll be a focus for Johnson this season as he looks to take the next step forward.

Big question: Is Johnson ready to be an elite cornerback?

USA Today Sports

There’s no doubt that Johnson is the team’s top cornerback heading into the 2022 season, but is this finally the year where he takes his game to an elite level? Johnson has been solid in his first two years in the league, starting immediately as a rookie and excelling in the CB1 role in his second year. But he’s going to need to improve in some areas if he hopes to get to that elite status.

One of the areas he needs to improve in to become that elite cornerback is forcing turnovers, which is something he’s done just twice in his young career. Johnson has just one interception and one forced fumble during those first two seasons. While Johnson has excelled in zone coverage — which is good news with Eberflus taking over — he’s had his struggles in man coverage, something he’s going to need to improve if he hopes to be considered among the best. While Johnson has faced some of the league’s top wideouts, he’s going to need to improve that 101.9 allowed passer rating.

30 Most Important Bears of 2022

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

1

1