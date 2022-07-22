30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 5 Roquan Smith

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

We’re now down to the top five with linebacker Roquan Smith, who is now the unquestioned leader of the defense.

Background

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) waits on the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Position: Linebacker

Age: 24

Experience: 5th season

2022 cap hit: $9.735 million

2021 recap

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow’s pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Another year, another All-Pro caliber performance from Smith without the recognition. Smith built on his successful 2020 season by setting the team record for tackles in a single season, breaking Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher’s record. He had 163 total tackles, including 95 solo, and 12 for loss. Smith also added three sacks and had an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He even had the lowest missed tackle percentage of his career at 3.6 percent. He was seemingly all over the field last year and would have been the team’s MVP if not for Robert Quinn’s record-breaking season at defensive end.

Smith’s last couple of seasons have been so impressive, he’s in extremely rare company. According to CBS Sports, Smith joins Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis as the two players with at least 300 tackles and 30 tackles for loss in two seasons within the last 30 years. Not bad for someone who has yet to even make a Pro Bowl.

Story continues

Last two players with 300+ tackles and 30+ tackles for loss in a 2-year span in NFL history: Roquan Smith (2020-2021)

Ray Lewis (1999-2000) That's called dominance 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZluavM3M7J — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 19, 2022

Smith has plenty of accomplishments, but they seem to fly under the radar when it comes to national recognition. He’s been named second-team All-Pro for the last couple of years, but often gets overlooked for players such as Fred Warner and Darius Leonard. Still, Smith’s popularity has risen over the last year or so and there’s no reason to think it’s going to slow down.

2022 outlook

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) warms up with teammates at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

If anyone is going to thrive under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, it’s going to be Smith. The fifth-year linebacker is switching schemes for the first time in his professional career, moving from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense. He’ll likely play the weak side position in this year’s defense, just like Leonard did for the Indianapolis Colts when Eberflus was their defensive coordinator.

Not only will Smith be in the prime position to make many plays this season at the new position, he has all the characteristics Eberflus is looking for as a player and a leader. Smith doesn’t quit on plays and the new Bears staff is all about hustle and creating turnovers. He puts in the hard work during practice and with many of the veterans he came into the league such as Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks no longer on the team, he’s now the leader of the defense. At only 24 years old, he’s still just entering his prime and should have another stellar season in 2022.

Big question: When will Smith be extended?

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith speaks at a news conference in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It may be a bit presumptuous, but all signs point to Smith getting a long-term extension done with the Bears. Smith has repeatedly said he wants to be a Bear for the long haul and multiple reports have come out this spring indicating talks should be heating up between the two sides. Things can always fall apart but given the mutual interest and the enormous amount of cap space, this feels like a when, not if, situation. But the question is, when will it actually get done?

When Ryan Pace was in charge, many of his deals were completed just prior to the start of the regular season as training camp was ending, though that practice was abandoned in recent years. With Poles, there’s no track record yet so it’s anyone’s guess as to when an extension could happen. But when it does, it won’t be cheap.

With other players such as Leonard and Warner signing deals worth $99 and $95 million in guaranteed money, respectively, Smith stands to become the first inside linebacker to fetch more than $100 million in guaranteed money. We’ll just have to wait and see for when that time comes.

30 Most Important Bears of 2022

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

1

1