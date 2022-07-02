30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 25 Eddie Jackson

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

Up next at No. 25 is safety Eddie Jackson, a familiar face on the defense, but someone who is more familiar with underperforming in recent seasons.

Background

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) break up a pas sin the end zone intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 45-30.

Postion: Safety

Age: 28

Experience: 6th season

2022 cap hit: $15.09 million

2021 recap

It’s hard to believe, but Jackson is one of the longest-tenured Bears still on the team. He was one of a couple key veterans on the defense with a large contract to still remain on the team after players such as Eddie Goldman, Khalil Mack, and Danny Trevathan were jettisoned during the offseason.

Jackson was still unable to recapture the magic he had during his first few seasons in the league in 2021. For the second season in a row, he failed to record an interception after totaling 10 during the first three years of his career. His pass defense continued to plummet as quarterbacks had a rating of 143.6, the worst of his career. But though he was constantly criticized for his tackling skills, Jackson actually improved in that area, posting a missed tackle percentage of 9.5, the best of his career. On the year, he had 76 total tackles (54 solo) and four tackles for loss, along with one forced fumble.

2022 outlook

Jan 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (4) defends the pass of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not hyperbole to say Jackson is at a crossroads in his career. He hasn’t come close to living up to the contract he signed over two years ago when he was made the highest-paid safety in the league. His cap hits the next two seasons are $17 and $18 million, respectively and he’ll be 29 in December. This could be Jackson’s last season in Chicago, but there’s still hope he can turn things around under Eberflus.

The Bears bolstered their secondary in both free agency and the draft, signing defensive backs Tavon Young and Dane Cruikshank, while drafting Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker with both of their second-round picks. Fortifying the secondary should make Jackson’s job easier and he’s a fan of what Eberflus and his new staff bring to the table. “I love the type of identity the coaches have built here, just flying around, hard nosed, creating turnovers, putting us in position, playing with our eyes.” Jackson told reporters last month.

Turnovers have eluded Jackson in recent years, but perhaps with new coaches and players surrounding him, he can get back to what he did best early in his career.

Big question: Can Jackson finally re-discover his old magic?

Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush (26) and free safety Eddie Jackson (4) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the question Bears fans have been asking for a few years now. Jackson’s been in the league for five full seasons. He played at a Pro Bowl-caliber level for those first three years. The last two have been a struggle for him. But with the new pieces in place, can he finally re-discover the success he had? That could hinge on the Bears’ new rookie safety.

With Brisker, their rookie safety out of Penn State, now in the fold, Jackson should be in a better position to make plays at the free safety spot. Brisker can play an effective strong safety and has already made noise in the offseason practices about getting his hands on the football. Jackson was at his best when he was playing next to former teammate Adrian Amos from 2017-18, someone who also plays more of a traditional strong safety.

If Brisker and Jackson can establish a solid chemistry early on in this new system that emphasizes turnovers and discipline, this could be a surprise comeback season for the former All-pro defender.

