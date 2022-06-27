30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 30 Khalil Herbert

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

First up at No. 30 is running back Khalil Herbert, who’s coming off an encouraging rookie season and is expected to be more involved on offense this year.

Background

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Running back

Age: 24

Experience: 2nd season

2022 cap hit: $857,676

2021 recap

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert started the 2021 season as the third running back on the depth chart, but he quickly proved his worth after David Montgomery went down with a knee injury in Week 4. Herbert, along with Damien Williams, saw opportunities in Montgomery’s absence, and Herbert was impressive as the featured backs. During the span of Weeks 5-8, Herbert combined for 344 yards on 78 carries (4.4 average) and never rushed for less than 72 yards.

Herbert finished the season with 103 carries for 433 yards (4.2 average) and two touchdowns, along with 14 catches for 96 yards. Unfortunately, Herbert’s usage decreased significantly when Montgomery and Williams were both healthy. He never saw more than four carries over the final nine games, which left many frustrated with former head coach Matt Nagy. But Herbert found other ways to contribute as a rookie. He was the team’s primary kickoff returner, where he averaged 24.1 yards per return.

2022 outlook

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert’s role is expected to expand heading into the 2022 season, where Chicago’s new offense will feature a run-heavy scheme under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. When looking for how the Bears will utilize Herbert, look no further than Getsy’s previous stop in Green Bay. The Packers were able to utilize the duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in a dynamic run game while also featuring quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Story continues

While Herbert saw limited opportunities as a rookie, expect that to change in 2022, where he’ll have a chance to show off his versatility in the backfield and in the passing game. That likely means Herbert won’t be contributing as a kickoff returner, for which Chicago will need to find his replacement.

Big question: How involved will Herbert be on offense?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

When looking at Herbert’s limited usage as a rookie, it’s not hard to imagine that increasing exponentially in 2022 — even with Montgomery still the primary tailback. But the question is how much? With Getsy hailing from Green Bay, the expectation is the Bears will employ a dual rushing attack with Montgomery and Herbert, where Herbert will be the No. 2 while still getting plenty of opportunities to contribute both on the ground and in the passing game. We’ll get a better sense of the shared reps once the season kicks off.

30 Most Important Bears of 2022

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

30. RB Khalil Herbert 29. COMING 6/28 28. COMING 6/29 27. COMING 6/30 26. COMING 7/1 25. COMING 7/2 24. COMING 7/3 23. COMING 7/4 22. COMING 7/5 21. COMING 7/6 20. COMING 7/7 19. COMING 7/8 18. COMING 7/9 17. COMING 7/10 16. COMING 7/11 15. COMING 7/12 14. COMING 7/13 13. COMING 7/14 12. COMING 7/15 11. COMING 7/16 10. COMING 7/17 9. COMING 7/18 8. COMING 7/19 7. COMING 7/20 6. COMING 7/21 5. COMING 7/22 4. COMING 7/23 3. COMING 7/24 2. COMING 7/25 1. COMING 7/26

1

1