Here are 30 Iowa high school football players who could be the Register's Player of the Year

Five weeks of the Iowa high school football season have come and gone, and some of the state’s best players have separated themselves from the crowd.

From offensive linemen opening up opportunities for quarterbacks and running backs to dominant defensive performances, there are players from several classes and across multiple positions on the Des Moines Register’s midseason list of candidates for Player of the Year.

There are 30 players included on this list, sorted in alphabetical order by last name.

These are some of the athletes who have the best individual statistics in the state and/or have made a massive impact on their team. Thirty players have risen to the top of our radars, but that doesn’t mean more players can’t insert themselves into the conversation for the award during the tail end of the season.

For now, though, let’s meet the players who really stand out for the Register’s Player of the Year award.

Grant Brix, OL/DL, Logan-Magnolia

Senior. The top recruit in the 2024 class. Anchored an offensive line which has allowed the team to rush for 1,665 yards, the sixth-most in the state. Has nine tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, on defense.

Nick Brooks, OL, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Junior. Iowa commit. Anchored an offensive line that has allowed Kennedy to rush for 867 yards. Part of an elite pass-protection crew that has protected Vincenzo Gianforte as he’s thrown for over 1,300 yards and fifteen touchdowns, with just one interception.

Cam Buffington, QB/LB, Winfield-Mt. Union

Senior. Iowa commit. Dominant on both sides of the ball. Has 511 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Recorded 51 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery on defense.

Jaxon Cherry, RB/LB, Webster City

Senior. Rushed for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns. Leads the team with 39 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, in addition to one fumble recovery.

Titus Cram, RB/S, Bondurant-Farrar

Senior. Rushed for 800 yards and 11 touchdowns. Added 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the air. And he leads the Bluejays with 38.5 total tackles and two tackles for loss. Has two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Ra’Shawd Davis, RB, Dowling Catholic

Junior. Rushed for 675 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a five-touchdown performance in the season opener. Added a kick return for a touchdown as well.

Graham Eben, RB/S, Central Lyon-George/Little Rock

Senior. Iowa commit (Preferred Walk-On). Fourth in the state with 16 rushing touchdowns. Has thrown for two touchdowns. Has added 9.5 total tackles on defense.

Aiden Flora, QB, ADM

Senior. Leads Class 4A with 23 total touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns, and is second in the class with 1,016 rushing yards. Added 678 yards and nine touchdowns through the air, helping ADM to a 4-1 record.

Vincenzo Gianforte, QB, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Junior. Helped the Cougars to a 3-2 record, including a three-game win streak after two losses to tough opponents to open the season. Leads Class 5A with 15 passing touchdowns and has accumulated 1,306 passing yards with half a season left to play.

Grant Glausser, RB/DB, Western Dubuque

Senior. Leads 4A with 1,301 all-purpose yards, 1,132 rushing yards (second statewide) and is second in the class with 12 touchdowns. Helped Western Dubuque to a 4-1 start to the season.

Aidan Harder, QB, Norwalk

Senior. Quarterbacked the Warriors to a 4-1 record with 1,424 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Added another touchdown on the ground. Third in the state in passing yards.

Will Hawthorne, RB/LB, Gilbert

Junior. Helped Gilbert to a Cinderella 5-0 start. Rushed for 484 yards and five touchdowns. Added 195 receiving yards and eight more touchdowns. Leads the team with 30 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Rayce Heitman, WR/LB, Williamsburg

Junior. Stepped up when Derek Weisskopf nursed a minor injury and currently leads the team with 38 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Has two interceptions for two touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns and a kick return score.

Harry Leinen, DB, Waukee Northwest

Senior. Leads 5A with three interceptions, and returned one for a touchdown. Leads the Wolves with 30.5 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Dayne Mauk, LB/TE, Dallas Center-Grimes

Senior. Leads the Mustangs with 49.5 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Also the team's leading receiver, with 209 yards and five touchdowns.

Drew Miller, P, Mediapolis

Senior. Georgia commit. Sent 14 punts 652 yards, for an average of 46.6 yards per punt. Had 21 kickoffs for over 1,300 yards. Threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns as Mediapolis’ quarterback, and added 214 yards and two scores on the ground.

Connor Moberly, QB, Southeast Polk

Senior. Iowa State commit. Top five in 5A with 15 total touchdowns, including 13 passing scores. Thrown for 967 yards and just one interception, completing 66.7% of his passes.

Kyle Rakers, OL, Dowling Catholic

Senior. Kansas State commit. Stars on a strong offensive line which has helped Dowling’s offense accumulate nearly 1,000 rushing yards and over 750 passing yards. Helped the Maroons to an undefeated record to start the season.

Preston Ries, QB/LB, Monticello

Senior. Iowa commit. Threw for 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rushed for 493 yards and seven more scores. Leads the Panthers with 46 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Dreshaun Ross, LB, Fort Dodge

Sophomore. Leads 4A with 53.5 total tackles. Also has nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception on defense. Has 590 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on offense.

Garret Rutledge, OT/DT, Lewis Central

Senior. Recorded 13 total tackles and five tackles for loss on defense. Has helped the offense put up 1,143 yards in the air and 1,060 yards on the ground, pushing Lewis Central to a 3-2 record.

Javon Sanders, RB, Des Moines Lincoln

Junior. Leads 5A with 1,101 rushing yards (third statewide) and 15 rushing touchdowns, helping the Railsplitters to a 3-2 record. Broke several school records with half a season remaining.

Rhett Schaefer, OL/DL, Assumption

Senior. Anchored an offensive line that has helped Assumption’s offense pass for 1,009 yards and rush for 1,116 yards. Second on the team with 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Has one fumble recovery, as well.

Jake Schultz, WR, Bettendorf

Senior. Compiled 310 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 receptions, and on a run-first offense. Averaged 23.8 yards per completion.

Trenton Smith, QB, Ankeny Centennial

Senior. Completed 71.1% of his passes for 924 yards and 15 touchdowns. Added on touchdown on the ground, as well, while helping the Jaguars to a 3-2 record to start the season. Helped Centennial lead 5A in total touchdowns.

Joey VanWetzinga, OL/DL, Pleasant Valley

Junior. Iowa commit. Anchors both the offensive and defensive lines for the Spartans. Helped Pleasant Valley lead 5A in rushing touchdowns (20) and rushing yards (1,665). Contributed 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on defense.

Derek Weisskopf, WR/S, Williamsburg

Senior. Iowa commit. One of quarterback Kellen Cockrell’s targets, racking up 154 yards and three touchdowns on 10 receptions. Second on the team with 20.5 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Preston Wicker, QB/LB, Madrid

Junior. Helped Madrid to a 5-0 start with 667 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground and 366 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the air, with just one interception. Second on the team with 30 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Tate Wood, OL/LB, Independence

Junior. Second in the state with 67 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss. Has two fumble recoveries, as well. Helped the Mustangs to a 4-1 record.

Draven Woods, DL, Southeast Polk

Senior. Core contributor to the Rams’ defensive unit. Leads the reigning state champs with 28.5 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.

