30 greatest UFC fighters of all time: Who benefitted most from recency bias?

The UFC’s 30th anniversary date has come and gone, and in the build-up to the milestone date, MMA Junkie counted down its 30 greatest fighters of all time to compete for the promotion.

There was plenty of debate about the entire list from top to bottom, and one point of contention was recency bias and specifically which fighters on our list benefitted the most from it.

The final list was tabulated through a points system after voting from MMA Junkie’s 12-person staff. Fighters that might’ve raised eye brows with their placement and discussed as benefitting from recency bias were Alexander Volkanovski (No. 9), Henry Cejudo (No. 17) and Francis Ngannou (No. 28).

On a special edition of “Spinning Back Clique,” the majority of our staff members came together to discuss and debate the finer points of the list. Did these fighters benefit the most from recency bias?

Check out the discussion in the video above, or watch the entire 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time podcast below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie