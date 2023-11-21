30 greatest UFC fighters of all time: The great Georges St-Pierre vs. Jon Jones GOAT debate

The UFC’s 30th anniversary date has come and gone, and in the build-up to the milestone date, MMA Junkie counted down its 30 greatest fighters of all time to compete for the promotion.

There was plenty of debate about the entire list from top to bottom, but one of the biggest topics of discussion came at the top, where former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre narrowly claimed the No. 1 spot over current heavyweight and former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones at No. 2.

The final list was tabulated through a points system after voting from MMA Junkie’s 12-person staff, with St-Pierre getting the nod over Jones by just 7 points overall.

That result was a major point of conversation on MMA Junkie’s special edition of “Spinning Back Clique,” where the majority of our staff came together to discuss and debate the finer points of the list, including St-Pierre’s position over Jones at the very top.

Check out the discussion in the video above, or watch the entire 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time podcast below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie