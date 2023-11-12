30 greatest UFC fighters of all time: Jon Jones ranked No. 2

The UFC is celebrating its 30th year and to commemorate the milestone, MMA Junkie has compiled its 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time. We’ve revealed one every day until today, the anniversary of UFC 1 (Nov. 12, 1993), to reveal our top two.

Here, MMA Junkie senior reporter Mike Bohn brings you No. 2: Jon Jones.

You can watch Bohn’s career retrospective on Jones above; video produced by Abbey Subhan.

About the list: All 12 members of our staff submitted their own individual 30 greatest UFC fighters list. Each fighter was assigned a corresponding numerical value based on where they were ranked on an individual’s list, i.e. No. 1 = 30, No. 2 = 29, etc. We took those numbers and added them up to get a total number for each fighter to determine the composite ranking of MMA Junkie’s 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie