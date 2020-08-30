The 30 golfers who advanced to the 2020 Tour Championship

The BMW Championship is in the books, the FedEx Cup points have been calculated and we now know the 30 golfers who will be moving on to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

After the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the golfer ranked No. 1 on the FedEx Cup point list will start the Tour Championship with a score of -10, a reward for accumulating the most points throughout the season.

That golfer will be Dustin Johnson. Jon Rahm, winner of the BMW Championship, will start in the second position.

On the other end of the top 30 is Billy Horschel, the 2014 FedEx Cup winner. He is advancing in the final spot thanks in part to a double-bogey, three-putt by Corey Conners on the 18th hole on Sunday.

“You never want to see something like that happen to anybody,” Horschel said after hs round. “If it turns out that was how I made it to Tour Championship, I’ll probably give him a nice bottle of wine or a good dinner or something.”

Mackenzie Hughes was the lone golfer who jumped from outside the top 30 to inside this week, vaulting from 36th to 28th after posting scores of 69-73-69-71 at Olympia Fields. Hughes had to hole a 5-foot par putt on the last hole or else he was out and drained the right-to-left breaker.

“That was some of the most pressure I’ve felt in a long time,” said Hughes, who raised his arms to the sky in celebration. “You know, I’ve contended to win some tournaments this summer, and that kind of felt like the same kind of intensity on that putt. I really woke up today with a pretty bad neck and really struggled tee to green. Didn’t have my good stuff at all, and somehow found a way to grind it out. I made it pretty hard there down the stretch, but just really thankful and relieved to get it done.”

Finishing in the top 30 not only earned players a trip to East Lake week; it also makes them exempt for all four majors in the 2020-21 season, the WGCs and the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

Based on how the points-list finish, all 30 golfers will start between two and 10 shots behind the leader:

Rank Player Starting position 1 Dustin Johnson 10 under 2 Jon Rahm 8 under 3 Justin Thomas 7 under 4 Webb Simpson 6 under 5 Collin Morikawa 5 under 6 Daniel Berger 4 under 7 Harris English 4 under 8 Bryson DeChambeau 4 under 9 Sungjae Im 4 under 10 Hideki Matsuyama 4 under 11 Brendon Todd 3 under 12 Rory McIlroy 3 under 13 Patrick Reed 3 under 14 Xander Schauffele 3 under 15 Sebastian Munoz 3 under 16 Lanto Griffin 2 under 17 Scottie Scheffler 2 under 18 Joaquin Niemann 2 under 19 Tyrrell Hatton 2 under 20 Tony Finau 2 under 21 Kevin Kisner 1 under 22 Abraham Ancer 1 under 23 Ryan Palmer 1 under 24 Kevin Na 1 under 25 Marc Leishman 1 under 26 Cameron Smith Even 27 Viktor Hovland Even 28 Mackenzie Hughes Even 29 Cameron Champ Even 30 Billy Horschel Even

Now that the top 30 players have been assigned their starting scores for the Tour Championship, FedEx Cup points become meaningless.

Whoever wins the Tour Championship will also win the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize.

Last season, Justin Thomas entered the Tour Championship ranked No. 1 and started at -10. Still, Rory McIlroy, who started the week fifth on the point list, wound up winning the tournament and the FedEx Cup even though he began the week five shots behind Thomas.

Among those not advancing

Adam Long was No. 27 in the points before the BMW but dropped four spots this week after posting scores of 72-77-72-71. He is the first one out, coming in at No. 31. Kevin Streelman’s disappointing week dropped him four spots to the 32nd spot. Byeong Hun An (34) and Patrick Cantlay (35) also fell short. Matthew Fitzpatrick climbed 24 spots but could only get to No. 36.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, shot 73-75-72-71 this week to finish 11 over for the tournament and 63rd in the points race. He didn’t break par in any of the four rounds, the first time that happened since the 2010 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Because of all the shuffling due to the COVID pandemic, the final event on the 2019-20 schedule was pushed back a week from its original dates. The season finale will start Friday and conclude on Labor Day Monday, a slight change to the original PGA Tour schedule.

