30-goal Arsenal target decides to leave and rejects Chelsea

Serhou Guirassy has decided to leave VfB Stuttgart and Chelsea are out of the race, but Borussia Dortmund are favourites ahead of Arsenal.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart challenges Jeff Chabot of 1.FC Köln during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Köln at MHPArena on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Felix Arnold and Julian Agardi reported for Bild on Monday morning that Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has informed his club that he’ll be leaving this summer.

Available for a release clause of just €18m (£15.3m), Guirassy has reportedly attracted interest from AC Milan, Chelsea, and Arsenal, but Borussia Dortmund are the current favourites for the signing.

Guirassy has already rejected Chelsea, so Arsenal are seemingly the leading contender if the striker opts to move to the Premier League. But as it stands, a stay in the Bundesliga appears more likely.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart celebrates during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at MHPArena on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Sky Sports’ Dennis Bayer reports that whilst Guirassy has decided not to join Chelsea, the other three clubs in Dortmund, Milan, and Arsenal are still in the race. A final decision is expected soon.

With 30 goals in 30 games in all competitions, the striker’s £15.3m release clause would appear to be a good deal for any buyer. But perhaps Guirassy’s age (28) would make him an imperfect fit for Arsenal.

Previous reports have suggested the Gunners are looking for a younger backup to Kai Havertz, whilst Guirassy would probably want starts immediately.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart reacts during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at MHPArena on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

This season is also a bit of an anomaly for Guirassy. The Guinea international had never scored more than 15 goals in a campaign before his 30 in 2023/24.

Then there are the injury problems, with a couple of hamstring setbacks preventing the player from playing more this season.

Though he did go to the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea, he was only fit to play 115 minutes of their five matches.

On the international stage in general, Guirassy’s exploits haven’t been quite so impressive so far, with three goals in 18 games for his country.

Yet the player is on the back of a spectacular season of goalscoring for his club. It’s no surprise he’s drawing transfer interest in the current market.