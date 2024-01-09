30 Giants players who will be free agents in March

The New York Giants are officially in offseason mode and while addressing their needs among the coaching staff is priority No. 1, they will soon be shifting gears to focus on their impending free agents.

In total, the Giants have 30 players who could become free agents in March — most are unrestricted free agents, but there are several restricted and exclusive rights free agents as well.

Here is a look at all 30 of those players in orders of free-agent type.

CB Adoree' Jackson (UFA)

RB Saquon Barkley (UFA)

QB Tyrod Taylor (UFA)

LB Isaiah Simmons (UFA)

DT A'Shawn Robinson (UFA)

WR Parris Campbell (UFA)

S Xavier McKinney (UFA)

LB Jihad Ward (UFA)

RB Matt Breida (UFA)

LS Casey Kreiter (UFA)

WR Sterling Shepard (UFA)

LB Jarrad Davis (UFA)

K Randy Bullock (UFA)

OL Matt Peart (UFA)

OL J.C. Hassenauer (UFA)

CB Darnay Holmes (UFA)

WR Gunner Olszewski (UFA)

OL Ben Bredeson (UFA)

OL Justin Pugh (UFA)

OL Shane Lemieux (UFA)

LB Cam Brown (UFA)

LB Carter Coughlin (UFA)

OL Tyre Phillips (UFA)

OL Sean Harlow (UFA)

OL Wyatt Davis (RFA)

DB Nick McCloud (RFA)

TE Lawrence Cager (RFA)

LB Darrian Beavers (ERFA)

LB Benton Whitley (ERFA)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (ERFA)

