30 Fort Collins-area athletes earn all-state honors for fall high school sports

Thirty Fort Collins-area high school athletes earned first- or second-team all-state honors during Colorado's fall sports season.

Another 37 athletes also earned honorable mentions in their sport, while two coaches and one player took top honors in their respective classifications.

The all-state teams were released on CHSAANow.com following the conclusion of each sport, finishing this week with the all-state football teams.

Here is a look at all the locals who earned statewide honors for fall sports:

Cross country

Liberty Common's Isabel Allori smiles through pain after winning the Colorado 3A girls state championship at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Class 3A girls Runner of the Year: Isabel Allori, Liberty Common

Class 2A girls Coach of the Year: Joe Packard, Heritage Christian

First Team

Isabel Allori, Liberty Common (3A girls)

Izzy Schimmelpfennig, Timnath (3A girls)

Mikaela Kendall, Heritage Christian (2A girls)

Ian Molgaard, Heritage Christian (2A boys)

Second Team

Cadel Ruthven, Fort Collins (5A boys)

Tatum Berg, Fossil Ridge (5A girls)

Ella Howe, Liberty Common (3A girls)

Lily Lukens, Heritage Christian (2A girls)

Ainsley Stanton, Heritage Christian (2A girls)

Fort Collins' Cadel Ruthven crosses the finish line during the Colorado 5A boys state championship at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Honorable Mentions: Delaney Voronin and Mia Williams, Fossil Ridge (5A girls); Carter Brazelton, Fossil Ridge (5A boys); Addison Geraets, Timnath (3A girls); Faith Lee and Emma Lukens, Heritage Christian (2A girls); Owen Molgaard, Heritage Christian (2A boys)

Football

Mikey Munn (41) of Windsor football celebrates a big play during the Wizards' game against Loveland on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Ray Patterson Field in Loveland, Colo. Windsor won 28-10.

First Team

Gage Ginther, Fossil Ridge (5A)

Mikey Munn, Windsor (4A)

Second Team

Gavyn Helm, Windsor (4A)

Zeb Merriam, Windsor (4A)

Cash Altschwager, Wellington (2A)

Wellington's Cash Altschwager (5) shakes a tackle in a high school football game against Timnath at home on Friday, Sep. 15, 2023, in Wellington, Colo. The Eagles won 50-14.

Honorable Mentions: Marcuz Mozer, Fossil Ridge (5A); Colton Mills-Younger, Poudre (5A); Joel Lopez, Fort Collins (5A); Brady Lichtenberg and Henry Jones, Windsor (4A); Ezra Batjargal and Tanner Gray, Wellington (2A); Vince Hochhalter, Timnath (2A)

Boys golf

First Team

Austin Barry, Fossil Ridge (5A)

Sam Kainer-Darst, Rocky Mountain (5A)

Kellen Ball, Windsor (4A)

Ryan Woodley, Liberty Common (3A)

Rocky Mountain golfer Sam Kainer-Darst eyes his approach shot as Lobos' head coach Scott Morris applauds it during the Colorado 5A boys golf state championships on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at Collindale Golf Course in Fort Collins, Colo.

Second Team

Kaden Davenport, Fossil Ridge (5A)

Tadese Keyworth, Windsor (4A)

Boys soccer

First Team

Brady Poore, Liberty Common (3A)

Second Team

Ethan Arabasz, Fort Collins (5A)

Ricardo Peres, Fossil Ridge (5A)

James Park, Windsor (4A)

Asher Black, Liberty Common (3A)

Fort Collins' Ethan Arabasz (19) inbounds a ball in a high school soccer match against Liberty Common at Fort Collins High on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The Lambkins won 2-0.

Honorable Mentions: Cole Gallacher, Rocky Mountain (5A); Davin Khaffaji and Zeke Wawrzyniak, Windsor (4A); Andrew DuToit and Bennett Whelan, Timnath (3A)

Softball

First Team

Brooklynn Cardenas, Fossil Ridge (5A)

Fossil Ridge softball player Brooklynn Cardenas (7) pitches during the team's game against Rocky Mountain High School Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Fossil won 6-2.

Second Team

Haisley Leskinen, Rocky Mountain (5A)

Honorable Mentions: Tyla Aragon, Fort Collins (5A); Zaelyn Harding and Brodie Wilcoxen, Fossil Ridge (5A); Brooke Moore, Poudre (5A); Jak Harketer and Molli Magana, Windsor (4A); Kensley Story, Wellington (3A)

Girls volleyball

Class 5A girls volleyball Coach of the Year: Natalie Burton, Fossil Ridge

Fossil Ridge head coach Natalie Burton talks to her players in a huddle during the Colorado 5A state championship against Valor Christian at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

First Team

Delaney Ewing, Fossil Ridge (5A)

Julia Bohlinger, Windsor (4A)

Karli Krueger, Liberty Common (3A)

Fossil Ridge High School's Delaney Ewing (10) hits the ball in a girls volleyball match against Fort Collins High School on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins, Colo.

Honorable Mentions: Hadlee Kaiser and Kaylee Piepho, Fossil Ridge (5A); Claire Wagstaff, Fort Collins (5A); Kadence Marsh, Windsor (4A); Aubrianna Gerdes, Timnath (3A); Lillian Tullius, Liberty Common (3A); Annabelle Loucks, Heritage Christian (2A)

Field hockey

Honorable Mentions: Erin Boehmer, Sophie Bruno and Adrienne Podany, Poudre School District (5A)

Gymnastics

Honorable Mentions: Frankie McCoy and Olivia Watkins, Poudre School District (5A)

