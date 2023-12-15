30 Fort Collins-area athletes earn all-state honors for fall high school sports
Thirty Fort Collins-area high school athletes earned first- or second-team all-state honors during Colorado's fall sports season.
Another 37 athletes also earned honorable mentions in their sport, while two coaches and one player took top honors in their respective classifications.
The all-state teams were released on CHSAANow.com following the conclusion of each sport, finishing this week with the all-state football teams.
Here is a look at all the locals who earned statewide honors for fall sports:
Cross country
Class 3A girls Runner of the Year: Isabel Allori, Liberty Common
Class 2A girls Coach of the Year: Joe Packard, Heritage Christian
First Team
Isabel Allori, Liberty Common (3A girls)
Izzy Schimmelpfennig, Timnath (3A girls)
Mikaela Kendall, Heritage Christian (2A girls)
Ian Molgaard, Heritage Christian (2A boys)
Second Team
Cadel Ruthven, Fort Collins (5A boys)
Tatum Berg, Fossil Ridge (5A girls)
Ella Howe, Liberty Common (3A girls)
Lily Lukens, Heritage Christian (2A girls)
Ainsley Stanton, Heritage Christian (2A girls)
Honorable Mentions: Delaney Voronin and Mia Williams, Fossil Ridge (5A girls); Carter Brazelton, Fossil Ridge (5A boys); Addison Geraets, Timnath (3A girls); Faith Lee and Emma Lukens, Heritage Christian (2A girls); Owen Molgaard, Heritage Christian (2A boys)
Football
First Team
Gage Ginther, Fossil Ridge (5A)
Mikey Munn, Windsor (4A)
Second Team
Gavyn Helm, Windsor (4A)
Zeb Merriam, Windsor (4A)
Cash Altschwager, Wellington (2A)
Honorable Mentions: Marcuz Mozer, Fossil Ridge (5A); Colton Mills-Younger, Poudre (5A); Joel Lopez, Fort Collins (5A); Brady Lichtenberg and Henry Jones, Windsor (4A); Ezra Batjargal and Tanner Gray, Wellington (2A); Vince Hochhalter, Timnath (2A)
Boys golf
First Team
Austin Barry, Fossil Ridge (5A)
Sam Kainer-Darst, Rocky Mountain (5A)
Kellen Ball, Windsor (4A)
Ryan Woodley, Liberty Common (3A)
Second Team
Kaden Davenport, Fossil Ridge (5A)
Tadese Keyworth, Windsor (4A)
Boys soccer
First Team
Brady Poore, Liberty Common (3A)
Second Team
Ethan Arabasz, Fort Collins (5A)
Ricardo Peres, Fossil Ridge (5A)
James Park, Windsor (4A)
Asher Black, Liberty Common (3A)
Honorable Mentions: Cole Gallacher, Rocky Mountain (5A); Davin Khaffaji and Zeke Wawrzyniak, Windsor (4A); Andrew DuToit and Bennett Whelan, Timnath (3A)
Softball
First Team
Brooklynn Cardenas, Fossil Ridge (5A)
Second Team
Haisley Leskinen, Rocky Mountain (5A)
Honorable Mentions: Tyla Aragon, Fort Collins (5A); Zaelyn Harding and Brodie Wilcoxen, Fossil Ridge (5A); Brooke Moore, Poudre (5A); Jak Harketer and Molli Magana, Windsor (4A); Kensley Story, Wellington (3A)
Girls volleyball
Class 5A girls volleyball Coach of the Year: Natalie Burton, Fossil Ridge
First Team
Delaney Ewing, Fossil Ridge (5A)
Julia Bohlinger, Windsor (4A)
Karli Krueger, Liberty Common (3A)
Honorable Mentions: Hadlee Kaiser and Kaylee Piepho, Fossil Ridge (5A); Claire Wagstaff, Fort Collins (5A); Kadence Marsh, Windsor (4A); Aubrianna Gerdes, Timnath (3A); Lillian Tullius, Liberty Common (3A); Annabelle Loucks, Heritage Christian (2A)
Field hockey
Honorable Mentions: Erin Boehmer, Sophie Bruno and Adrienne Podany, Poudre School District (5A)
Gymnastics
Honorable Mentions: Frankie McCoy and Olivia Watkins, Poudre School District (5A)
