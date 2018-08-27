How does Brad Stevens handle his most pressure-filled season?

Fourth in our series of key questions facing the Celtics this season. We'll ask one per day heading into camp, which kicks off with Media Day Sept. 24.

BOSTON – The five seasons Brad Stevens has been in Boston, the Celtics have been able to take a clear and undeniable step closer each year towards winning an NBA title.

The regular-season win total improved along with the team's advancement through the playoffs.

At this point, the only way this franchise can continue to show tangible improvement is to get to the NBA Finals, a place they have not been to since 2010.

And that brings about a kind of pressure different than any Stevens has had placed upon him previously.

Stevens' early success has created what appears to be a razor-thin margin for improvement, creating the kind of pressure-like situation the 41-year-old seems ideally suited for.

Here are five factors that should help Stevens successfully navigate through what will be the most pressure-filled season he's had in Boston:

TALENT

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens (left) talks with Jaylen Brown.



Funny how much better coaches look when they have lots of talent, huh? Stevens is no exception to this rule. He returns all of the major parts from a team that came within a win of getting to the NBA Finals a year ago. That experience alone is helpful. But more than the "been there, done that" factor, Boston has the kind of superstar power that championship teams tend to have.



DEPTH



It's one thing to have superstar talent. It's a totally different ballgame when you have that talent in waves, which is essentially what the Celtics will be putting on the floor this season. Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford are proven, All-Star talents in this league. Still, as we saw in the playoffs, the Celtics are more than just a one-, two- or three-man operation.

Then-rookie Jayson Tatum emerged as an All-Star in the making. Jaylen Brown showed the kind of growth from Year 1 to Year 2 that you love to see in a young player. Terry Rozier got a chance to shine with Irving out and, to his credit, made the most of his opportunity. Then you have elite defenders inside (Aron Baynes) and on the perimeter (Marcus Smart), not to mention rugged role players (Marcus Morris, Daniel Theis). As they are constructed now, this team is built to win at the highest level.

COACHING CONSISTENCY



Despite heading into his sixth season, Stevens has had few changes among his coaching staff. Having that kind of continuity goes far in not only what happens in practice but also what you see in games. Like players, coaches want to have a clear understanding of what their roles are and how they mesh with others. Having so many of the same faces for years working together makes Stevens' job a lot easier to do effectively and at a high level.

FRONT-OFFICE SUPPORT



While there's always a certain amount of pressure in the NBA to win, you won't find Stevens looking over his shoulder if the team hits a lull or two. That's because the relationship he has developed with Danny Ainge and the rest of the franchise's higher-ups is Teflon-strong. A few years ago when players were coming and going often which made developing chemistry really tough, Stevens never complained. Instead, he took the players he had to work with and got as much as he could out of them. That kind of focus on making the most of a less-than-ideal situation has only strengthened the bond and trust that exists between Stevens and the higher-ups in the Celtics organization.

BASKETBALL IQ

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens checks the scoreboard.



You hear coaches talk all the time about players having a "high basketball IQ." Well, the same theory applies to coaches. And there's little doubt that Stevens ranks among the NBA's best when it comes to basketball smarts. For those who know him best, it's not all that shocking. Think about it. While most kids were wondering what kind of fruit roll-up would mom be packing in their snack, Stevens was watching pick-and-rolls from taped basketball games before going to afternoon kindergarten. His dedication to breaking down the game from an early – and I mean early – age is part of what makes him such a good coach now, and maybe most important, poised to have another great season leading the Celtics.

