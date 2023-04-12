30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

The tight end class in this year’s 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with talent in each round. The team doesn’t have a massive need but with Njoku missing time historically depth is needed. If the Browns want to wait until later in the draft Purdue’s Payne Durham would be a name to target.

Durham is a great blocker with impressive strength and size at 6-foot-5 255 pounds. He is a solid route runner that flashes surprising athleticism at the top of his routes.

He uses his size and strong hands to provide a great target in the redzone. If you’re looking for a player that will give his all with toughness Durham is the guy for you.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire