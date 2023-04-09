30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Ronnie Hickman, Safety, Ohio State

Free agency has already improved the safety room for the Cleveland Browns by adding Juan Thornhill to play free safety. However the Browns need more depth with Ronnie Harrison, the team’s third safety, moving on after struggling the past two seasons.

Looking for a depth player that can excel as a box safety close to the line of scrimmage Ronnie Hickman could be a name to consider. Hickman isn’t a crazy good athlete but he is a smart player that can play in the box and give some snaps as a deep safety.

He had a good final season at Ohio State in coverage with PFF giving him an 88.9 coverage grade while allowing only a 39.2 passer rating when targeted. He struggles as a tackler in space with a nearly 17% missed tackle rate which is concerning having him in the box against the run game.

General manager Andrew Berry loves versatile players and if Hickman falls to the team on day three of the draft his ability to play deep, in the box, and as a slot corner would make him appealing to the Browns.

