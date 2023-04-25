30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

One area that still needs to be addressed for the Browns with this week’s 2023 NFL draft approaching is the depth and future of the offensive line. Old Dominion’s Nick Saldiveri is an athletic tackle with a skill set the team could be interested in. Though he plays for a small school Saldiveri is a really polished pass blocker that gets into his pass sets with relative ease.

Some believe he may be best suited to play guard at the next level but rather it’s right tackle or right guard the Browns could use someone with that versatility. He has good size at 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds and mixed with his athletic ability the physical tools you can’t teach are there.

He is lacking true elite strength to be an elite run blocker but with good coaching, he can be a serviceable player in that area as well. Saldiveri has a great motor and when he does play with good leverage consistently you have a really nice player on the right side of the offensive line in the later rounds of the draft.

More NFL Draft!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire