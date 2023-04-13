30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

The defensive line room has been improved through free agency so far but the job isn’t done. A name to watch for the Cleveland Browns is the athletic pass rusher from Missouri Isaiah McGuire. He checks a lot of the athletic boxes scoring a 9.53 on the relative athletic scale.

McGuire has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage with good hands to work through blocks. He possesses good size at 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds he can win as a rusher with both speed and power. McGuire has all the physical traits you want in an edge player that needs to add some strength and refinement of his technique and he can be a nice player.

The Browns put focus on big edge players that can set the edge in the run game and McGuire can do that. His size and power allow him to be impressive against the run and prevent players from bouncing runs to the outside and forcing them back inside.

