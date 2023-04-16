30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Bringing back veteran linebacker Anthony Walker was the right move for the Browns but they still need a long-term answer at middle linebacker. Oregon’s Noah Sewell is a very intriguing prospect who aligns mostly as the mike backer but has played in the slot as well as lined up as a standup pass rusher. Sewell is a good athlete for the position and his range side line to side line is above average.

Playing with a great motor he excels in pass coverage giving you the flexibility to move him all over the field. He is an aggressive player when he comes downhill against the run and could develop into a long-term answer at the position.

More NFL Draft!

2023 NFL draft: Top targets at every position of need for the Browns PFF's perfect draft for non-playoff teams makes sense for Browns 30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Jartavius Martin, Safety, Illinois

Follow all of your favorite Ohio teams at Browns Wire, Buckeyes Wire and Bengals Wire!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire