30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

The 2023 NFL draft is nearly here and the Cleveland Browns are in a good spot to draft just pure talent and not need. With the free agency period so far one thing they are missing is the future at linebacker after 2023. Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr. provides an intriguing skill set the Browns could target.

Pace has elite-level short-area quickness and isn’t afraid of contact. He is undersized but his athleticism helps him make up for it. He always seems to be calm on the field and understands his assignment and stays disciplined in those assignments.

One more intriguing aspect is the fact that he has a great skill set as a pass rusher and blitzer. For Cincinnati, he totaled 10 sacks and could be an excellent sub-package pass rusher in Jim Schwartz’s defense.

More NFL Draft!

30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, WVU Finalized Top-20 EDGE defenders in the 2023 NFL draft Browns meet with Oregon defensive end on pre-draft visit 30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire