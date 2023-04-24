30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Last year’s run defense, especially in the middle of the defensive line, for the Cleveland Browns was downright dreadful. They have improved it significantly, adding Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, but there is still work to do. The team needs to add depth in the draft and nose tackle Brodric Martin from Western Kentucky would provide solid depth to stop the run.

Martin is a big powerful player at 6-foot-4 and 337 pounds with long arms that he uses to bat passes down and the line of scrimmage. He knows how to use his arms with decent hand placement and plays with good leverage against offensive linemen. He has the strong base needed to take on double teams and keep his linebackers clean to make plays behind him.

Martin is an older prospect, which could mean Andrew Berry stays away, but he has shown some flashes at times as a pass rusher too. He has a nice swim move that he uses from time to time to split double teams and get after the quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire