30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

The signing of Dalvin Tomlinson made the defensive line for the Cleveland Browns significantly better, especially against the run. There is more work to be done and if the team wants to target another nose tackle Keondre Coburn would be a perfect fit. Coburn has the typical run-stopper build at 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds and plays with a strong base and great strength overall.

He has a impressive quick first step off the line of scrimmage considering his size. Coburn is the kind of player that you love to coach with a great motor that gives you all he has on every snap.

Corburn plays with good athleticism and if you underestimate it he will make you pay as a pass rusher. He has the tools to become a three-down player at some point in his career but as a rookie, he should be used as an early down run stuffer. He has good hand placement and plays with solid leverage as he anchors the middle of the line against the run.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire