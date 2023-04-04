30 Browns prospects in 30 days: Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

Drafting young and cost-effective depth at edge rusher is a must-have for this year’s Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Draft class. A young defensive lineman with talent and upside that the team could target is Michigan’s Mike Morris. Morris is a fun player with the versatility to play both inside and outside of the defensive line at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds.

Morris is a strong player with a solid base and the ability to set the edge in the run game. He plays with a great motor and the ability to recognize what is happening in front of him quickly. Morris is a gap penetrator against the run from the inside and his overall versatility is something the Browns have shown is important to them.

There was a jump in his pass rush skills in his final season that lead him to 7.5 sacks in 2022. He still needs to develop a better pass-rush plan he is a versatile player whose ability to provide depth is something to like.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire