30 best draft prospects at Broncos’ biggest positions of need

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has released an updated list of the top 10 players at each position in the 2022 NFL draft class.

We’re focusing on the top five players at the Denver Broncos’ biggest positions of need: quarterback, right tackle, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, defensive line and cornerback.

Quarterback

1. Malik Willis | Liberty

2. Kenny Pickett | Pitt

3. Matt Corral | Mississippi

4. Desmond Ridder | Cincinnati

5. Sam Howell | North Carolina

Broncos general manager George Paton scouted four of those QBs — Willis, Pickett, Corral and Howell — in person last fall.

Offensive tackle

1. Evan Neal | Alabama

2. Ikem Ekwonu | North Carolina State

3. Charles Cross | Mississippi State

4. Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa

5. Bernhard Raimann | Central Michigan

Bobby Massie was a serviceable right tackle in 2021, but he’s now set to become a 32-year-old free agent in March, and Denver could use a long-term candidate at the position.

Outside linebacker

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux | Oregon

2. Aidan Hutchinson | Michigan

3. David Ojabo | Michigan

4. George Karlaftis | Purdue

5. Jermaine Johnson II | Florida State

Von Miller’s gone, Bradley Chubb has one year left on his contract and Malik Reed is better as a rotational defender than as an every-down starter. Denver needs more depth on the edge.

Defensive line

1. Jordan Davis | Georgia

2. DeMarvin Leal | Texas A&M

3. Devonte Wyatt | Georgia

4. Perrion Winfrey | Oklahoma

5. Travis Jones | UConn

Mike Purcell will turn 31 in April and the Broncos don’t have much depth behind him.

Inside linebacker

1. Devin Lloyd | Utah

2. Nakobe Dean | Georgia

3. Quay Walker | Georgia

4. Christian Harris | Alabama

5. Chad Muma | Wyoming

Depending on who they re-sign (Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell and Kenny Young are all set to become free agents), Denver may or may not have ILB as a big position of need this spring. We’ll know more after free agency.

Cornerback

1. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner | Cincinnati

2. Derek Stingley Jr. | LSU

3. Roger McCreary | Auburn

4. Andrew Booth Jr. | Clemson

5. Kaiir Elam | Florida

Pat Surtain has a bright future, Ronald Darby played well last year and Michael Ojemudia could take a step forward this year, but the Broncos will need more depth with Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan both set to become free agents.

The Broncos have 11 picks to use in April’s draft, including five picks in the first three rounds. To view Easterling’s complete list of the top 10 prospects at each position in this year’s class, visit Draft Wire.

