Here are 30 Augusta-area high school football prospects to keep an eye on for 2025

National signing day is upon us.

As we watch another wave of Augusta-area high school football players from the class of 2024 sign national letters of intent, it's not too early to take a peek at the top prospects in the class of 2025.

Headlined by Alabama commit Mason Short, there are a handful of intriguing players at several positions to keep an eye on. A few on this list already have offers in hand and more will likely come down the pipe over the next 12 months.

Here are 30 Augusta-area high school football prospects to keep an eye on for the 2025 class.

Fall all-area series: Here are the top 2023 Augusta-area high school football players

Top 30 Augusta-area high school football prospects for 2025

Aquinas

QB Jim Franklin

Already one of the more prolific passing quarterbacks we’ve seen in the last decade, Franklin got it done through the air and on the ground. He scored 40 total touchdowns (31 passing) on his way to more than 3,000 yards of offense. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he possesses the size of a college quarterback and the sky is the limit with another year of high school football to go.

WR Buddyrow Garrer

Garrer is one of the most explosive receivers in the area, averaging 16 yards per grab during the regular season. His 56 receptions and 906 yards were good for second on the team behind Jack Rhodes, but his ability to play safety led to 50 tackles and an interception on defense. Sitting on an offer from Marshall, Garrer is one of the area’s highly coveted prospects.

LB Christopher Jackson

With 74 total tackles (including a pair of sacks) in 2023, Jackson will be a key returning piece to an Aquinas defense losing a ton of experience at the linebacker position to graduation.

Augusta Christian

ATH Dallas Carter

Carter is one of the best pure football players in Augusta. On offense, he caught 41 passes for 661 yards and nine total touchdowns (eight receiving). While that would be enough to make him a star, he also recorded 55 tackles and nine interceptions (two for touchdowns) as a defensive back. A true jack of all trades, Carter would immediately make any college football program better on day one.

LB Carson Smith

With 67 total tackles (including nine for loss and four sacks), Smith stepped into the middle linebacker spot for the Lions and didn’t skip a beat. A position held in the past by the likes of Zack Blackwell and Wesley Michaelson continued to be one of the focal points for the Augusta Christian defense.

Augusta Prep

DL K’Vaughn Boxton

It’s not hard to see why Boxton was a GIAA all-state selection. The defensive end racked up 10 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks for the Cavaliers in 2023. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Boxton has the size and athleticism to be in the trenches at the next level.

Burke County

RB A’Merre Williams

The feature back in Franklin Stephens’ offense, Williams racked up 898 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns (12 rushing). While he plays in an offense that spreads the ball around, his presence on the field commands attention of opposing defenses. While there’s room to improve on things such as blocking, he’ll be one of the top returning backs in the area next season.

Cross Creek

DL Nasan Houston

Houston was a problem for opposing offenses. The junior lived in the backfield, racking up 16.5 sacks over just seven games in 2023. With the premium on rushing the passer, college scouts should be all over Houston between now and signing day next year.

Evans

OL Mason Short

The three-year starter has been one of the anchors of the Knights’ offensive line since his days as a freshman. The four-star, Alabama commit is considered by many as one of the top prospects in the country (regardless of position) and he looks to be the next piece slotted into future championships in Tuscaloosa. Until then, he’ll be blocking for the Evans offense for another season as the Knights look to make another playoff run.

K Tyler Wallace

Wallace has proven to be one of the top kickers in the nation, especially in an area that consistently produces college kicking talent. While his style brings a bit of flair, he’s a serious competitor and is a huge part of the success Evans has as a team. He’s sitting on an offer from Division-I North Alabama, but don’t be surprised if other, larger programs come knocking on his door over the next several months.

Greenbrier

DL Nathaniel Rank

A Region 1-AAAAA first-teamer, Rank was a stalwart on both Greenbrier’s offensive and defensive lines in 2023. Growing up playing rugby in the UK, it’s no wonder why he brings that physicality to the trenches for the Wolfpack.

DB Ryan Clayborn

Clayborn was a first-team Region 1-AAAAA selection in 2023 as one of the leaders of the Greenbrier defense. He finished the year with a team-high five pass deflections and proved to be a reliable tackler in the secondary.

Grovetown

WR Marques Fobbs Jr.

Fobbs was electric for the Warriors in 2023, averaging nearly 20 yards per reception. He found the end zone six times, including a season-long score of 74 yards. Getting the football in his hands as often as possible will be the top priority for the Grovetown offense next season.

Harlem

OL Taylor Hart

Hart was a Region 4-AAA first-team selection for the Bulldogs, anchoring an offensive line that protected one of the top Augusta-area offenses in 2023. The 6-foot, 250-pound junior is the undisputed leader of that unit going into next season, much like now-Georgia Southern Eagle Matthew Williams was in 2022.

LB Baylor Davis

Davis was a machine in 2023, racking up a team-high 128 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks (he led the team in all three categories). He has the ability to play sideline to sideline and can also be a weapon in coverage, recording an interception and two pass deflections. That versatility makes him one of the best defensive prospects in the area heading into next season.

DB Ronald Oliver

A defensive back with a nose for the football, Oliver recorded an interception, a fumble and forced two more for the Bulldogs in 2023. With a strong front seven returning, his growth on the back end will be key for the Harlem defense.

P Will Holder

Holder wears many hats for the Bulldogs. He kicks, punts and is often seen at linebacker and safety for the Harlem defense. One of the best athletes in the area, the Georgia Southern baseball commit has shown he could play football at the next level if he gets the itch.

Hephzibah

QB JJ Gant

Gant is an emerging dual-threat talent at quarterback, racking up over 1,000 yards through the air and 300 more on the ground for 15 total touchdowns (11 passing). With superstar running back Telly Johnson graduating in the spring, Gant’s continued improvement will be that much more pivotal for the Rebels in 2024.

Lakeside

TE Jack Thexton

Thexton served as a reliable option for the Lakeside offense, being a safety valve for the quarterback whenever things broke down. In addition to his ability as a receiver, he showed versatility out of the backfield scoring four times on the ground. He took a handful of direct snaps in short-yardage situations during the season.

ATH Ty Jones

Jones was all over the field for the Panthers. He took snaps at quarterback, running back, receiver and was one of the top returners on special teams. He also recorded 13 tackles and nine pass deflections on defense. Overall, he found the end zone four times. His versatility makes him one of the most valuable players in the area.

QB Mikeal Grissom

While Grissom split the snaps with Jones under center, he proved to be as effective on the ground. He averaged four yards per carry with four touchdowns. Versatility was the name of his game, as well, with a pair of receiving touchdowns. He also recorded an interception on defense.

RB BJ Grissom

In the trend of versatility, BJ Grissom is no different. In addition to being a productive linebacker, he also proved to be a weapon out of the backfield. Grissom averaged five yards per carry with six touchdowns on the season. There are a lot of moving parts in these Lakeside schemes, making them tough to game plan against.

North Augusta

LB Deondre Baskett

Baskett was a problem for opposing offenses, racking up 17 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks as a junior. While North Augusta defenses have been known for steady tacklers, his ability to get into opposing backfields will likely keep offensive coordinators knowing where No. 24 is on the field at all times.

QB Corey Tillman

Tillman burst onto the scene and quickly became one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the area. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season. He also rushed for 778 (8.7 yards per carry) yards and six more scores. We might be looking at one of the top signal callers in South Carolina by the time he’s done.

WR Connor Brown

The younger brother of former Yellow Jacket quarterback Colson Brown (who is now at Georgia Tech), Brown emerged as the top pass catcher for North Augusta during his junior season. He hauled in 31 passes for 395 yards a pair of touchdowns. He has the size to be a matchup problem and is set up for a huge senior year as he continues to mature in the offense.

Thomson

RB Anthony Jeffery

Jeffery completed his second-straight, 1,000-yard rushing season in 2023, racking up 1,138 yards (8.6 yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns on the ground. It’s more remarkable considering he’s split carries with Jontavious Curry and Jamere Roberts each of the last two years, or we could be easily looking at a 2,000-yard rusher in Jeffery. A highly touted back since his middle school days, he’s sitting on an offer from Arkansas and other Power Five programs will likely be checking in before it’s all said and done.

DL Danquavious Cummings

With 62 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss, Cummings was a steady performer on a star-studded defense each of the last two seasons. Likely the top pass rusher returning for the Bulldogs in 2024, he’ll be an integral part of Lyle Burns’ defense next season.

Westminster Schools of Augusta

QB Levi Murphey

Murphey led the Wildcats to an 8-man state championship with his incredible poise and decision-making ability at the quarterback position. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,780 yards and 38 touchdowns to just one interception. While the 8-man detractors may still be there, it’s obvious that Murphey could play quarterback for any of the schools in the area and it’s likely that he’ll get a shot at the next level with another season of that caliber.

Westside

RB Jeanarion Kamga

Kamga broke out as a bona fide superstar this season. The junior tailback rushed for 1,504 yards and 14 touchdowns on 201 carries (7.5 yards per carry). He had eight games with more than 100 yards and the Westside offense went as he went. Kamga will be a highly sought after tailback for college recruiters over the next 12 months.

RB Jarius Ogden

Ogden served as a change-of-pace back for the Patriots in 2023, but he could easily be a starter for almost any other program. He carried the football 42 times for 375 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also recorded 28 tackles at the linebacker position. Ogden will be a player to watch as his role continues to evolve.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Alabama's Mason Short headlines top Augusta 2025 football prospects