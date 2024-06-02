30-20-10 years ago

30 years ago

Chris Moore tossed a three-hitter as East Scranton handed Moosic its first loss of the season, 10-3, in Northeastern Pennsylvania Big League baseball. ... Mike Dowling tossed a four-hitter and Brian Cali hit a two-run home run to lead South Scranton past West Scranton, 5-1. ... Mike Manley, who had three runs, scored on an error in the sixth inning and Joe McGrath had an RBI single to lift Sloan past Honesdale, 7-5. ... Winning pitcher Scott McConologue and Dennis Hricenak each had two hits to lead Scarfo and Sons past Thomas John's, 9-3, in Lackawanna Little League baseball. ... Nick Valvano and Joe Pappa combined on a three-hitter and 12 strikeouts to lead Tiffany's Restaurant past Farris Construction, 7-0, in Dunmore Little League baseball.

20 years ago

Lakeland's Joe Tuzze earns the Times-Tribune Male of the Year award. ... Blue Ridge's Brooke Hinkley earns the Times-Tribune Female Athlete of the Year honor. ... Former Lakeland football coach and athletic director Jerry Wasilchak posthumously receives the Joseph M. Butler Award at the 54th Times-Tribune Athlete of the Week banquet. ... Lakeland's Jon Machiesky, who placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, earns Times-Tribune Boys Performer of the Year. ... Lakeland's Trina Carito, who placed first in the high jump at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, earns Times-Tribune Girls Performer of the Year.

10 years ago

Sam Vargas scored the game-winning run on a based-loaded walk with one out in the seventh inning to give Hawley Post 311 a 2-1 win over Montrose Post 154 in a District 11 Senior Legion baseball game. ... Jacob Donlin had three hits, including a two-run single in the first inning, to lift Dickson City Post 665 to a 2-0 victory over Triboro. ... J.J. Dombrowski had three hits and three RBIs and Mark Cicerini had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead Moscow Post 579 past West Scranton Post 920, 14-5. ... John Joe Gustin had four hits, including a pair of doubles, drove in three and scored three runs as South Scranton Post 948 rolled past Abington VFW, 18-0.