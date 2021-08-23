3 Zach Wilson throws from win vs. Packers that show Jets rookie QB is ready for Week 1

Zach Wilson great shot white uniform Packers not visible

Yes, it's preseason. Yes, most teams are not playing their starters.

And yes, Jets fans, you can be excited about what you're seeing from Zach Wilson at quarterback right now.

In his first two NFL games, though against depth defenses on most snaps, Wilson has looked comfortable, poised and the results have followed. This past Saturday against the Green Bay Packers saw Wilson put up 9-for-11 throwing with 128 yards and two touchdowns with a 154.7 quarterback rating -- the highest among any QB in the NFL this past week.

Head coach Robert Saleh is liking how Wilson is dissecting defenses, being patient and using all areas of the field to run, throw and push the ball downfield.

But will that all translate to Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers when Wilson will really be put to the test. Let's take a look at three specific throws that show why he is ready to take on the best of the best.

1. Sideline toss to Davis vs. Packers

The first play above is reminiscent of what fans were drooling over when Wilson's Pro Day tape came out. He can really sling the ball.

But I want you to watch closely at what he does immediately when the ball is snapped. The play action with the running back coming through is sold perfectly. The ball stays as long as it can and keeps the Green Bay linebackers in check where they are. Because the Packers are in zone coverage, it allows the field to open up for receivers.

Then, another crucial part to this big gain: Wilson's quick pump fake. Rocking his shoulders like he's going to release, though out of frame, allows Wilson to keep the safeties in check, too, by making it seem he's going to release the ball down the left side of the field.

Instead, he rolls right and fires a dart to Corey Davis along the right sideline for a big gain that puts the Jets in the red zone.

Hold the play action to keep the defense flat-footed. Pump fake to deceive the back end of the secondary. Roll and fire a strike to the open man.

Textbook by Wilson.

2. Post Pattern to Davis vs. Packers

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL QB himself, does a good job totally dissecting quarterbacks, especially rookies, each year. In this two-minute video, he truly breaks down why Wilson does a great job all around in this rep.

The one thing I'm most keen on, though, is the footwork and look-off breakdowns. Wilson may have watched Aaron Rodgers closely during joint practices because that's two things he does so well on gameday.

Orlovsky brings up "rhythm" when discussing the dropback for Wilson, and that's exactly what you want to see from rookies. It shows comfortability and ultimately gets him ready to fire whenever the receiver gets open. Wilson does just that when Davis beats his man.

But even more impressive is the look-off on the safety. When the ball is snapped, Wilson already knows where he wants to go with the ball. But he keeps his head steady and doesn't allow the safety to pick up on that.

You, then, see a twitch in the head and a strike from his arm. That will be key all season for big, downfield plays like this one.

Touchdown to Croft

It looks like a simple touchdown pass for his first of the day right here. But again, it's more than that.

Watch how Wilson initially looks to his right when he drops back in the pocket. I'm unsure if he's actually looking for his first read or trying to lure the defense to that side, but the latter worked itself out when he found Tyler Croft streaking toward the end zone.

His turn to Croft is very quick and the decision to throw even quicker. It could've had some more steam because that safety coming in to hit Croft was close. But nonetheless, the throw was where only Croft could get it and no Packer is in sight to be close to knocking it down.

Red zone efficiency and points scored is an area the Jets have lacked for quite some time. Wilson is already showing what needs to be done to change that narrative.

***

Now, of course this only shows three specific plays where things went right for Wilson. That's not always going to be the case, and you'd be a fool to think Wilson won't have struggles as a rookie.

But in just two games, the BYU product has conducted himself like a pro in the pocket, trusted his abilities to make plays and the results speak for themselves.

Come Week 1, it's those types of reps the Jets and OC Mike LaFleur, especially, will want to see. Being able to watch that film himself, Wilson must be confident he can start his career in the right direction.

The Jets still have the Philadelphia Eagles to play this Friday, where Wilson should display more of what he did in Lambeau Field.