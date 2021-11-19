3 years ago today, the Rams and Chiefs played one of the best NFL games ever

There were a lot of great memories during Jared Goff’s tenure with the Rams, specifically when Sean McVay was his head coach from 2017-2020. However, the best game the Rams played over that timespan was three years ago today, on Nov. 19, 2018 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a Monday night game that was supposed to be played in Mexico City, but poor field conditions caused the league to relocate it to Los Angeles. Both teams were in playoff contention at the time, looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

And as high as the expectations were for this game, it more than lived up to the hype. It was one of the best games ever played in the NFL as both the Rams and Chiefs treated fans in attendance and at home to three-plus hours of thrilling football.

The Rams won that game 54-51, the highest-scoring contest in Monday Night Football history. It’s the only game ever where both teams scored at least 50 points, largely helped by the fact that Goff and Patrick Mahomes combined for 925 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Prior to this game, teams that scored at least 50 points in a game were 216-0, making the Chiefs the first team ever to lose while putting up at least 50. By just about every measure and statistic, it was a historic matchup between two high-powered offenses.

