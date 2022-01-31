3 Yankees prospects on The Athletic's Top 100 list, including Anthony Volpe

Three Yankees are on The Athletic's Top 100 prospects list in advance of the 2022 season.

The list, from Keith Law, ranks SS Anthony Volpe No. 10, OF Jasson Dominguez No. 78, and SS Oswald Peraza No. 95.

The recent list from Baseball America also had Volpe, Dominguez, and Peraza as the Yankees representatives, while Baseball Prospectus' list had Volpe, Peraza, and RHP Randy Vasquez.

Volpe, who was not ranked on The Athletic's list last season, turned heads with a monster 2021.

Law writes that Volpe "is going to be a star" and that he could arrive in the majors soon. He could begin the 2022 season with High-A Hudson Valley (where he finished last season) or be pushed to Double-A Somerset.

Dominguez's status as a top prospect took a hit last season when he struggled in his professional debut, but Law says that while Dominguez might have been "overhyped," his skills were "about what you’d expect from his age and lack of repetitions."

Peraza might not be the Yankees' future at shortstop because of the presence of Volpe, but he profiles as a starter somewhere. Law writes that Peraza is a plus defender at shortstop and will be a 20-plus homer player in the majors.