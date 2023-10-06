3 worries for the Cardinals against the Bengals

Arizona Cardinals fans are used to things happening to disappoint them. The Cincinnati Bengals come to town this weekend as a struggling team. It is a game that the Cardinals could win, even though Cincy is favored on the road.

While there is hope the Cardinals can play at the level they have and sneak a win away from the Bengals, there are reasons to be concerned.

Here are what Cardinals should be worried about in this matchup.

The Bengals find their way on offense

Joe Mixon goes off

Mixon has been a bright spot for Cincinnati. He is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has 247 yards and a touchdown through four games.

Running backs have gashed the Cardinals in recent weeks. Last week, Christian McCaffrey had 179 total yards and scored four times.

Tony Pollard rushed for 122 yards against the Cardinals for the Cowboys.

With an ailing defensive line and linebacking corps, running backs have been taking advantage.

A kicking issue

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) watches his field goal attempt against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium.

The last two meetings against the Bengals have come down to last-second field goals.

Matt Prater has been great but has run into issues when his holder has changed.

His holder changed this week, as the Cardinals released punter Nolan Cooney and signed Blake Gillikin, who will not hold for kicks.

